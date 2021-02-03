NFL Star Says Harris, Etienne 'deserve' to be drafted in first round

Tennessee Titans star and former Alabama running back Derrick Henry believes rushers should have more respect in today's NFL and that two stellar running backs in this draft class should be taken in the first round.

Henry identified Clemson's Travis Etienne and Alabama's Najee Harris as the top two running backs in the 2021 NFL draft, but not all pundits agree. It's widely believed in the league that it takes a special back to go that high, but Henry doesn't like the narrative.

"I think Travis Etienne is definitely well deserving of going in the first round," said Henry. "I know that they try to devalue us backs and say that running backs, you can get a running back in the second round. But Najee and Etienne deserve to go in the first round -- they have earned it. You have seen it week in and week out, what they did this year, the type of players they are, it shows on film."

Henry, who won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama, has led the NFL in rushing the last two seasons and has posted over 5,800 rushing yards in his five-year career.

"(Harris) definitely deserves to be a first-round pick, and hopefully he gets the opportunity. The things he did this year, it was just unbelievable." Henry said. "He's great at running the ball, great at catching the ball. He is the full package. It's what you want from a guy coming in and being a day one starter at the running back position."