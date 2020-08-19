SI.com
AllClemson
No Clear Separation Yet Between Phommachanh, Uiagalelei

Christopher Hall

There have been several positions groups under heavy surveillance heading into the 2020 season. While fall camp allowed quarterbacks Taisun Phommachanh and D.J. Uiagalelei to have shining moments, neither has pulled ahead to claim the backup spot. 

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said his quarterback room is as good as anywhere in the country and that Pommachanh and Uiagalelei are competing and are "neck and neck" right now. 

Head coach Dabo Swinney echoed those sentiments on Tuesday, which marked the end of fall camp.

"The quarterback battle is looking great because we have two excellent prospects right there and two really talented players," he said. "Taisun has been here a year and he's a little bit more of a developmental guy from where he started. But, man, he's made huge strides."

Swinney said the two quarterbacks are different yet also similar in some ways and it has made for a heck of a competition and great battle as both are doing great things. 

"D.J. is as advertised. He's just a very, very gifted player. 250 pounds and he's just not a typical freshman coming in here. He's just really picked things up quickly," Swinney said. 

The Tigers' head coach declined to give either the advantage as the team moves out of camp mode and prepares to navigate the waters towards Wake Forest week preparation. 

"We still have a long way to go but I think they are both competing every single day," Swinney said. "We've got three and a half weeks left to go, so every rep counts. Regardless of how it plays out, I'm confident in both of them and we could win with either of them, and I really believe that. But obviously, someone has got to run out there second, so we'll see how that all plays out."  

