No Days off for Clemson Football's Lannden Zanders

Alex Whisnant

As spring season has been canceled and classes have moved online due to COVID-19 precautions, Clemson football players have had to find creative ways to continue working out and improving their skills. Sophomore safety Lannden Zanders, as can be seen in the video his father posted on Twitter, is continuing to put in work as if the spring season was continuing on as normal. 

It is to the Tigers benefit that Zanders is working out outside of the Reeves Football Complex as he will be an integral part of the young players that will replace the three defensive backs, A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse and K'Von Wallace, that moved on to the NFL. 

During the shortened spring session, defensive coordinator Brent Venables highlighted Zanders' importance to his defense. 

"Yeah, has to," Venables said of Zanders. "You just can't find guys off the street. He's a guy ... Now that I say that, he's got to be a guy, that group of guys, they got to come through. Feel great about them."

Zanders' efforts in the spring also caught the eye of veteran middle linebacker James Skalski, to the point that the fifth-year senior referred to Zanders as "a mini Polamalu back there."

"I think just as talented athletically as we've ever been in the back end," Skalski said. "We got to learn more. We got to know the defense better, but we're very very capable of performing just as well as we have in the past."

If what Skalski said bears out on the field in 2020, it may be because of players like Zanders that are not taking any days off from getting better. 

Football

