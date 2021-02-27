FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Nolan Turner Knows What Clemson's Secondary Needs To Do This Spring

Nolan Turned talked about what the secondary needs to do this offseason after the first day of spring practice.
Following Clemson's loss to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, the secondary faced some questions. They were beaten in the passing game and never found a way to slow down Justin Fields.

On Wednesday night, Nolan Turner talked about the loss and what the secondary needs to address this spring. 

"I thought we just, you know, just got out physicaled [sic]," Turner said about the game. "We didn't adjust well at all during the game."

This spring provides the opportunity for the secondary unit to get a fresh start. 

"We got a lot of guys coming back and, which you know, only matters if we improve," Turner said.

Turner emphasized that one of the unit's focuses is getting more physical. 

"I think we got a lot of potential, but you know that doesn't mean anything, you know," he said. "We should get out here, we got to get better, we got to improve physically."

The spring will be crucial for this group to grow and get better. The secondary is full of young players who look to take the next step this spring, and some will get more opportunities because of an injury to Lannden Zanders

"It's gonna be an exciting spring, you know, to watch these guys compete and improve," Turner said. "It's just, you know, giving guys more opportunities to, you know, show what they can do and get out here and compete." 

