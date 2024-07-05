Notre Dame Getting Bright and Talented Wide Receiver Transfer From Clemson
Clemson football will be without wide receiver Beaux Collins this season after he made the transfer as a graduate student to Notre Dame.
Collins was underappreciated as a player with Clemson, a program who expects greatness. But Collins was and still is a very talented threat on the field, something he showed flashes of over the course of his three seasons with the team.
While 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of his tenure with Clemson may not rank up their with the greats, Collins showed flashes of why he was a top-60 recruit out of high school.
But in a recent interview with the South Bend Tribune, Collins expressed the thinking man side of himself, something he didn't readily share while with Clemson.
“It was a great time for me to just sit and reflect on all the things that I wanted to do going forward,” Collins said about his time missing practice to finish classes. “Making the decision to transfer in December was a big decision, for sure. Having the time to sit back and reflect … I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
But perhaps the most unique aspect of Collins and his educational pursuit is his admiration for modern 19th century philosopher James Allen.
“It’s still a guiding light for me,” Collins said. “I pick it up every now and then and just read a page.
“Something he talked about in that book was healthy mind: ‘Treat your mind like a garden, you don’t want any weeds in there or anything like that.”
Now Collins will get another chance at another top program to showcase his talent, one that he likely hopes can translate to a shot at an NFL career. He has the frame, talent and apparent mindset. Whether or not the potential can fully be unlocked at Notre Dame is the burning question.