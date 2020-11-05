SI.com
Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Recruiting Comparison

JP-Priester

Top-ranked Clemson heads to South Bend this weekend to face fourth-ranked Notre Dame for what is likely the Tigers toughest challenge of the year.

While Clemson has currently established themselves as one of the nations premier programs, Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are attempting to join the ranks of the elite. 

More often than not in recent years during the regular season, the Tigers are matched up against ACC opponents with inferior talent. That will not be the case with this Notre Dame team.

Let's take a look at how the Irish match up from a talent perspective based on the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. 

Quarterback:

Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

D.J. Uiagalelei (Clemson)

2020  5*

1

10

Ian Book (Notre Dame)

2016  3*

20

517

Even without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Clemson holds a decided talent advantage at quarterback. However, Book does have far more experience as a fifth year senior compared to Uiagalelei, who is making just his second career start.

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back:

Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

Travis Etienne (Clemson)

2017  4*

15

213

Kyren Williams (Notre Dame)

2019  4*

24

367

Etienne's success as the Tigers starting running back has been well documented. The back-to-back ACC Player of the Year broke the ACC all-time rushing record against Boston College but is really making his presence felt in the passing game. He's second on the team with 29 catches and also second in receiving yards with 434. As for Williams, the Notre Dame offense seems to go as he does. The sophomore back has already accumulated more than 600 yards on the ground, averages 5.7 YPC, and has 7 rushing touchdowns.

Advantage: Clemson

Wide Receiver:

Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

Frank Ladson Jr. (Clemson)

2019  4*

7

39

Cornell Powell 

2016  4*

30

159

Amari Rodgers

2017  4*

16

117

Javon McKinley (Notre Dame)

2016  4*

18

114

Braden Lenzy

2018  4*

10 (ATH)

215

Avery Davis

2017  4*

8 (Dual QB)

246

On the surface, this matchup looks to be fairly close. However, Amari Rodgers has more catches than all three receivers listed at the top of the Notre Dame depth chart have combined. While some of the younger receivers on the Clemson roster have yet to show the consistency most expected at this point, the Tigers still hold a very slight advantage here.

Advantage: Clemson

Tight End:

Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

Braden Galloway (Clemson)

2018  3*

41

858

Davis Allen

2019  3*

39

807

Brock Wright (Notre Dame)

2017  4*

2

71

Tommy Tremble

2018  3*

21

490

Michael Mayer

2020  5*

2

32

While the Tigers have gotten more production from the tight end position this season, it has been hit and miss at times. However, Notre Dame's leading pass catcher this season is five-star freshman Michael Mayer. The Irish absolutely lean on their ground game but when they do throw it they like to feature the tight ends and have multiple players they can run out there at the position, two of those being former blue-chip players.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Offensive Line:

Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

LT Jackson Carman (Clemson)

2018  5*

1

17

LG Matt Bockhorst

2017  4*

17

240

C Cade Stewart

2016  3*

163

2021

RG Will Putnam

2019  4*

5

101

LT Jordan McFadden

2018  3*

66

819

LT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)

2016  4*

7

80

LG Aaron Banks

2017  4*

17

166

C Jarrett Patterson

2018  4*

25

369

RG Tommy Kraemer

2016  5*

3

26

RT Robert Hainsey

2017  4*

5

84

Both teams feature one former five star, but the Notre Dame offensive line is full of blue-chip prospects, all highly touted, while the Tigers offensive line has just three blue-chip players. The Irish are averaging well over 200 yards per game on the ground, while the Tigers are averaging 167. However, Clemson has struggled to run the ball in between the tackles. Both teams have excelled in pass protection.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Defensive Line:

Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

DE K.J. Henry (Clemson)

2018  5*

3

14

DT Jordan Williams

2017  4*

12

167

DT Bryan Bresee

2020  5*

1

1

DE Myles Murphy

2020  5*

1

7

DE Daelin Hayes (Notre Dame)

2016  4*

10

133

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

2017  3*

18 

472

NG Kurt Hinish

2017  3*

42

519

DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

2016  3*

40

652

The Tigers will once again be without Tyler Davis and he is a big part of that run defense. Although, even without him most of the season, Clemson is still allowing just 2.7 YPC, and that defensive front is still loaded with talent. The Irish are fairly stout up front themselves, allowing just 3.1 YPC themselves. 

Advantage: Clemson

Linebackers:

Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

Trenton Simpson (Clemson)

2020  5*

1

26

Jake Venables

2018  3*

29

455

Baylon Spector 

2017  3*

45

609

Shayne Simon (Notre Dame)

2018  4*

6

90

Drew White 

2017  3*

41

977

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

2017  3*

31 (ATH)

456

This is another area in which the Tigers come in short-handed. James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr, both integral parts of the Clemson defense are both out, leaving freshman Trenton Simpson starting at the SAM. Baylon Spector is having the best season of his career and Jake Venables has been solid in place of Skalski. The Notre Dame linebackers are active and aggressive and play a major role in their ability to stop the run. 

Advantage: Push

Secondary:

Position
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank

CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson)

2018  5*

4 (WR)

26

SS Lannden Zanders

2019  3*

61

781

FS Nolan Turner

2016

N/A

N/A

CB Andrew Booth Jr

2019  5*

2

23

CB Nick McCloud (Notre Dame)

2020  3*

80

865

SS Shaun Crawford

2015  4*

14

112

FS Kyle Hamilton

2019  4*

5

60

CB TaRiq Bracy

2018  3*

30 (ATH)

434

Each team has two blue-chip recruits starting in the secondary but both of the Tigers are former five-star players. However, while the Tigers secondary has been solid for the most part they have been vulnerable to giving up the big play from time to time. Kyle Hamilton is one of the most dynamic players on that side of the ball for the Irish and leads the team in tackles.

Advantage: Push

