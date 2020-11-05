Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Recruiting Comparison
JP-Priester
Top-ranked Clemson heads to South Bend this weekend to face fourth-ranked Notre Dame for what is likely the Tigers toughest challenge of the year.
While Clemson has currently established themselves as one of the nations premier programs, Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are attempting to join the ranks of the elite.
More often than not in recent years during the regular season, the Tigers are matched up against ACC opponents with inferior talent. That will not be the case with this Notre Dame team.
Let's take a look at how the Irish match up from a talent perspective based on the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Quarterback:
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
D.J. Uiagalelei (Clemson)
2020 5*
1
10
Ian Book (Notre Dame)
2016 3*
20
517
Even without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Clemson holds a decided talent advantage at quarterback. However, Book does have far more experience as a fifth year senior compared to Uiagalelei, who is making just his second career start.
Advantage: Clemson
Running Back:
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Travis Etienne (Clemson)
2017 4*
15
213
Kyren Williams (Notre Dame)
2019 4*
24
367
Etienne's success as the Tigers starting running back has been well documented. The back-to-back ACC Player of the Year broke the ACC all-time rushing record against Boston College but is really making his presence felt in the passing game. He's second on the team with 29 catches and also second in receiving yards with 434. As for Williams, the Notre Dame offense seems to go as he does. The sophomore back has already accumulated more than 600 yards on the ground, averages 5.7 YPC, and has 7 rushing touchdowns.
Advantage: Clemson
Wide Receiver:
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Frank Ladson Jr. (Clemson)
2019 4*
7
39
Cornell Powell
2016 4*
30
159
Amari Rodgers
2017 4*
16
117
Javon McKinley (Notre Dame)
2016 4*
18
114
Braden Lenzy
2018 4*
10 (ATH)
215
Avery Davis
2017 4*
8 (Dual QB)
246
On the surface, this matchup looks to be fairly close. However, Amari Rodgers has more catches than all three receivers listed at the top of the Notre Dame depth chart have combined. While some of the younger receivers on the Clemson roster have yet to show the consistency most expected at this point, the Tigers still hold a very slight advantage here.
Advantage: Clemson
Tight End:
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Braden Galloway (Clemson)
2018 3*
41
858
Davis Allen
2019 3*
39
807
Brock Wright (Notre Dame)
2017 4*
2
71
Tommy Tremble
2018 3*
21
490
Michael Mayer
2020 5*
2
32
While the Tigers have gotten more production from the tight end position this season, it has been hit and miss at times. However, Notre Dame's leading pass catcher this season is five-star freshman Michael Mayer. The Irish absolutely lean on their ground game but when they do throw it they like to feature the tight ends and have multiple players they can run out there at the position, two of those being former blue-chip players.
Advantage: Notre Dame
Offensive Line:
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
LT Jackson Carman (Clemson)
2018 5*
1
17
LG Matt Bockhorst
2017 4*
17
240
C Cade Stewart
2016 3*
163
2021
RG Will Putnam
2019 4*
5
101
LT Jordan McFadden
2018 3*
66
819
LT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)
2016 4*
7
80
LG Aaron Banks
2017 4*
17
166
C Jarrett Patterson
2018 4*
25
369
RG Tommy Kraemer
2016 5*
3
26
RT Robert Hainsey
2017 4*
5
84
Both teams feature one former five star, but the Notre Dame offensive line is full of blue-chip prospects, all highly touted, while the Tigers offensive line has just three blue-chip players. The Irish are averaging well over 200 yards per game on the ground, while the Tigers are averaging 167. However, Clemson has struggled to run the ball in between the tackles. Both teams have excelled in pass protection.
Advantage: Notre Dame
Defensive Line:
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
DE K.J. Henry (Clemson)
2018 5*
3
14
DT Jordan Williams
2017 4*
12
167
DT Bryan Bresee
2020 5*
1
1
DE Myles Murphy
2020 5*
1
7
DE Daelin Hayes (Notre Dame)
2016 4*
10
133
DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
2017 3*
18
472
NG Kurt Hinish
2017 3*
42
519
DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
2016 3*
40
652
The Tigers will once again be without Tyler Davis and he is a big part of that run defense. Although, even without him most of the season, Clemson is still allowing just 2.7 YPC, and that defensive front is still loaded with talent. The Irish are fairly stout up front themselves, allowing just 3.1 YPC themselves.
Advantage: Clemson
Linebackers:
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Trenton Simpson (Clemson)
2020 5*
1
26
Jake Venables
2018 3*
29
455
Baylon Spector
2017 3*
45
609
Shayne Simon (Notre Dame)
2018 4*
6
90
Drew White
2017 3*
41
977
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
2017 3*
31 (ATH)
456
This is another area in which the Tigers come in short-handed. James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr, both integral parts of the Clemson defense are both out, leaving freshman Trenton Simpson starting at the SAM. Baylon Spector is having the best season of his career and Jake Venables has been solid in place of Skalski. The Notre Dame linebackers are active and aggressive and play a major role in their ability to stop the run.
Advantage: Push
Secondary:
Position
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson)
2018 5*
4 (WR)
26
SS Lannden Zanders
2019 3*
61
781
FS Nolan Turner
2016
N/A
N/A
CB Andrew Booth Jr
2019 5*
2
23
CB Nick McCloud (Notre Dame)
2020 3*
80
865
SS Shaun Crawford
2015 4*
14
112
FS Kyle Hamilton
2019 4*
5
60
CB TaRiq Bracy
2018 3*
30 (ATH)
434
Each team has two blue-chip recruits starting in the secondary but both of the Tigers are former five-star players. However, while the Tigers secondary has been solid for the most part they have been vulnerable to giving up the big play from time to time. Kyle Hamilton is one of the most dynamic players on that side of the ball for the Irish and leads the team in tackles.
Advantage: Push
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.