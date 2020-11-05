Top-ranked Clemson heads to South Bend this weekend to face fourth-ranked Notre Dame for what is likely the Tigers toughest challenge of the year.

While Clemson has currently established themselves as one of the nations premier programs, Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are attempting to join the ranks of the elite.

More often than not in recent years during the regular season, the Tigers are matched up against ACC opponents with inferior talent. That will not be the case with this Notre Dame team.

Let's take a look at how the Irish match up from a talent perspective based on the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Quarterback:

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank D.J. Uiagalelei (Clemson) 2020 5* 1 10 Ian Book (Notre Dame) 2016 3* 20 517

Even without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Clemson holds a decided talent advantage at quarterback. However, Book does have far more experience as a fifth year senior compared to Uiagalelei, who is making just his second career start.

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back:

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Travis Etienne (Clemson) 2017 4* 15 213 Kyren Williams (Notre Dame) 2019 4* 24 367

Etienne's success as the Tigers starting running back has been well documented. The back-to-back ACC Player of the Year broke the ACC all-time rushing record against Boston College but is really making his presence felt in the passing game. He's second on the team with 29 catches and also second in receiving yards with 434. As for Williams, the Notre Dame offense seems to go as he does. The sophomore back has already accumulated more than 600 yards on the ground, averages 5.7 YPC, and has 7 rushing touchdowns.

Advantage: Clemson

Wide Receiver:

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Frank Ladson Jr. (Clemson) 2019 4* 7 39 Cornell Powell 2016 4* 30 159 Amari Rodgers 2017 4* 16 117 Javon McKinley (Notre Dame) 2016 4* 18 114 Braden Lenzy 2018 4* 10 (ATH) 215 Avery Davis 2017 4* 8 (Dual QB) 246

On the surface, this matchup looks to be fairly close. However, Amari Rodgers has more catches than all three receivers listed at the top of the Notre Dame depth chart have combined. While some of the younger receivers on the Clemson roster have yet to show the consistency most expected at this point, the Tigers still hold a very slight advantage here.

Advantage: Clemson

Tight End:

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Braden Galloway (Clemson) 2018 3* 41 858 Davis Allen 2019 3* 39 807 Brock Wright (Notre Dame) 2017 4* 2 71 Tommy Tremble 2018 3* 21 490 Michael Mayer 2020 5* 2 32

While the Tigers have gotten more production from the tight end position this season, it has been hit and miss at times. However, Notre Dame's leading pass catcher this season is five-star freshman Michael Mayer. The Irish absolutely lean on their ground game but when they do throw it they like to feature the tight ends and have multiple players they can run out there at the position, two of those being former blue-chip players.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Offensive Line:

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank LT Jackson Carman (Clemson) 2018 5* 1 17 LG Matt Bockhorst 2017 4* 17 240 C Cade Stewart 2016 3* 163 2021 RG Will Putnam 2019 4* 5 101 LT Jordan McFadden 2018 3* 66 819 LT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame) 2016 4* 7 80 LG Aaron Banks 2017 4* 17 166 C Jarrett Patterson 2018 4* 25 369 RG Tommy Kraemer 2016 5* 3 26 RT Robert Hainsey 2017 4* 5 84

Both teams feature one former five star, but the Notre Dame offensive line is full of blue-chip prospects, all highly touted, while the Tigers offensive line has just three blue-chip players. The Irish are averaging well over 200 yards per game on the ground, while the Tigers are averaging 167. However, Clemson has struggled to run the ball in between the tackles. Both teams have excelled in pass protection.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Defensive Line:

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank DE K.J. Henry (Clemson) 2018 5* 3 14 DT Jordan Williams 2017 4* 12 167 DT Bryan Bresee 2020 5* 1 1 DE Myles Murphy 2020 5* 1 7 DE Daelin Hayes (Notre Dame) 2016 4* 10 133 DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 2017 3* 18 472 NG Kurt Hinish 2017 3* 42 519 DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji 2016 3* 40 652

The Tigers will once again be without Tyler Davis and he is a big part of that run defense. Although, even without him most of the season, Clemson is still allowing just 2.7 YPC, and that defensive front is still loaded with talent. The Irish are fairly stout up front themselves, allowing just 3.1 YPC themselves.

Advantage: Clemson

Linebackers:

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Trenton Simpson (Clemson) 2020 5* 1 26 Jake Venables 2018 3* 29 455 Baylon Spector 2017 3* 45 609 Shayne Simon (Notre Dame) 2018 4* 6 90 Drew White 2017 3* 41 977 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 2017 3* 31 (ATH) 456

This is another area in which the Tigers come in short-handed. James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr, both integral parts of the Clemson defense are both out, leaving freshman Trenton Simpson starting at the SAM. Baylon Spector is having the best season of his career and Jake Venables has been solid in place of Skalski. The Notre Dame linebackers are active and aggressive and play a major role in their ability to stop the run.

Advantage: Push

Secondary:

Position Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank CB Derion Kendrick (Clemson) 2018 5* 4 (WR) 26 SS Lannden Zanders 2019 3* 61 781 FS Nolan Turner 2016 N/A N/A CB Andrew Booth Jr 2019 5* 2 23 CB Nick McCloud (Notre Dame) 2020 3* 80 865 SS Shaun Crawford 2015 4* 14 112 FS Kyle Hamilton 2019 4* 5 60 CB TaRiq Bracy 2018 3* 30 (ATH) 434

Each team has two blue-chip recruits starting in the secondary but both of the Tigers are former five-star players. However, while the Tigers secondary has been solid for the most part they have been vulnerable to giving up the big play from time to time. Kyle Hamilton is one of the most dynamic players on that side of the ball for the Irish and leads the team in tackles.

Advantage: Push

