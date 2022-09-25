Clemson opened up as a 7.5-point favorite against NC State, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, when the Wolfpack come to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for a key ACC Atlantic Division showdown.

The Tigers are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in ACC play but just 1-3 against the spread so far in 2022. They came up just short of a similar line last week in a 51-45 double-overtime victory at Wake Forest. The Georgia Tech win in the opener is the only cover Clemson has this season.

NC State is also perfect on the season overall but has yet to play a conference game. The Wolfpack failed to cover the number against UConn last week and at East Carolina in Week 1, but they got there against Texas Tech and Charleston Southern.

The Wolfpack covered a 10.5-point spread as the underdog last year by beating Clemson outright, 27-21 in double overtime in Raleigh. NC State is 6-4 against the spread against the Tigers in the last 10 meetings.

This week's game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on ABC and will be the destination for ESPN's "College GameDay" show.

