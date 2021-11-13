Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Odds and Ends: Clemson Faces Doable Task as Huge Favorite Against UConn

    Clemson is a 41-point favorite when the UConn Huskies come to Memorial Stadium for a noon kickoff Saturday.
    Author:

    Back in Week 2, Clemson's offense was heartbroken and, well, broken in general after it put up just a field goal against Georgia the previous week. 

    The Tigers responded with their highest scoring output of the season against FCS foe South Carolina State, recording 49 points. They also held the visiting Bulldogs to just a field goal. And that was with playing a ton of players, something head coach Dabo Swinney always does when presented the opportunity. 

    Clemson (6-3), however, didn't quite cover the 51-point spread, even though it was close. Since then, the Tigers have lost two more games and struggled in several others, but they head in Saturday's noon game at Memorial Stadium against UConn with some offensive confidence and back-to-back wins against the spread. 

    Does that mean they're safe to trust as a 41-point favorite? Some folks will say no way considering how bad the Clemson offense has been this season. It ranks 112th nationally in yards per game and 121st in offensive Expected Points Added, a key football metric that measures how well a team performs per down. 

    But there's a huge, glaring variable that can't be overlooked: the visiting team is worse...way worse. UConn ranks 126th nationally in total offense and 128th in offensive EPA. The 1-8 Huskies have been shut out twice already this season, and they rank 119th in points allowed per game. 

    The Huskies, who are 4-5 against the spread, haven't played a game since Oct. 22. That's a 22-day layoff between live-action. They'll either be very well rested or look like it's opening week. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17137514_168387971_lowres

    Odds and Ends: Clemson Faces Doable Task as Huge Favorite Against UConn

    Clemson is a 41-point favorite when the UConn Huskies come to Memorial Stadium for a noon kickoff Saturday.

    USATSI_16966459

    Roundtable Discussion: The Transfer Portal, Staff Shakeups and 10-Win Seasons

    The staff of All Clemson discusses whether or not Dabo Swinney will venture into the transfer portal, if there will be staff changes and whether or not the Tigers' 10-win streak will continue.

    USATSI_17127340_168387971_lowres

    Clemson Looks for Improved Offensive Execution Against Wofford

    Clemson head coach Brad Brownell hopes to build off Clemson's better-shooting second half from Tuesday's win over Presbyterian College when the Tigers host Wofford on Friday.

    Clemson's top-tier defense, which is giving up 16.2 points per game, could very well keep UConn off the scoreboard completely. Even if the Tigers do allow points, it won't be many, so the Clemson offense has to get into the 40s, just like they did against S.C. State. 

    This is a comparable situation, which is why Clemson is favored by so many points, and backing the Tigers even with a huge spread is worth consideration. UConn has nothing to play for this season. The Tigers want to capitalize on the momentum the offense created scoring 30 points in back-to-back contests. 

    The caveat is the bench. When does Swinney go to it and how long does starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who's dealing with a knee sprain, play if the game gets out of hand early? 

    Betting picks

    Spread: Clemson

    Total: Over 51.5

    Best bet (4-5): Falling below .500 is no fun whatsoever, especially since we had built some momentum a couple of weeks ago. The Tigers fell behind by too many points in the first half against Louisville and just couldn't catch up in the first 30 minutes, to the -2.5 play lost. This week, let's go with over 29.5 points in the first half, which can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook. Clemson will come out looking to put the game away early and UConn's rust will show in this one.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today! 

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17137514_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Odds and Ends: Clemson Faces Doable Task as Huge Favorite Against UConn

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_16966459
    Football

    Roundtable Discussion: The Transfer Portal, Staff Shakeups and 10-Win Seasons

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17127340_168387971_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Clemson Looks for Improved Offensive Execution Against Wofford

    3 hours ago
    IMG_0503
    Recruiting

    Two Big Recruiting Weekends Coming Up for Clemson

    4 hours ago
    IMG_0610
    Football

    UConn at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

    7 hours ago
    IMG_2476
    Football

    Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers vs. UConn Huskies

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17110679_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Postseason Outlook: Possible Bowl Destinations for Tigers

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_16778685_168387971_lowres
    Football

    UConn Embracing Opportunity to Square Off With Clemson

    Nov 11, 2021