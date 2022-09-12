Clemson will get a second chance at covering a big spread at home this week.

With Louisiana Tech coming to town for an 8 p.m. game, the No. 5 Tigers opened as a 32.5-point favorite with a point total of 54.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Clemson is 1-1 against the spread after covering a 23.5-point line against Georgia Tech in Atlanta last Monday. Then the Tigers were unable to beat FCS foe Furman by more than 45.5 points in a 35-12 victory on Saturday.

Both of Clemson's games had a total of 51.5 points and both went under that number.

Lousiana Tech is also 1-1 against the spread. The Bulldogs were unable to cover as a 20-point underdog in a 52-24 loss to Missouri in Week 1, but they bounced back to crush Stephen F. Austin 52-17 as a 6.5-point favorite. Both of their games of gone over the point total.

