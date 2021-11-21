Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Double-Digit Favorite at South Carolina

    A look at what oddsmakers think of Clemson's rivalry game with South Carolina and the Tigers' chances in the ACC title race heading into the final week of the regular season.
    No matter how much changes, some things stay the same. 

    Clemson enters its annual state rivalry game against South Carolina with three losses on the season and an offense that's ranked among the worst in its own conference. 

    The Gamecocks have a new, first-time head coach in Shane Beamer and have overcome their own share of quarterback issues and injuries to reach bowl eligibility, something they didn't do a year ago. 

    But when the opening betting line was released Sunday afternoon for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. showdown at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, the expectations are more of the same: a Clemson victory by double digits. 

    That's at least what oddsmakers are saying by making the Tigers an 11.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks at SI Sportsbook. Both teams enter the game coming off impressive wins. Clemson dominated No. 10 Wake Forest 48-27 as a 4.5-point favorite on Saturday while South Carolina edged Auburn 21-17 as a 7.5-point underdog at home. 

    This marks the sixth consecutive year that Clemson, which has won every meeting since 2014, has been favored in the series. The Tigers have been favored by double digits in all but one of those years, and this is the lowest spread during that span. Clemson has covered the spread in three of the last four showdowns. 

    On the season, the Tigers are just 3-8 against the spread while South Carolina is 5-5-1. The total is set at 41.5 points. Both teams have gone under more than over on the season.

    ACC winner odds

    How much faith do oddsmakers have in Clemson's slim chances of winning the Atlantic Division? Well, FanDuel doesn't even list the Tigers on their odds to win the conference title. Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and NC State are the only three teams to get a number. 

    Clemson can only make the ACC title game if both Wake and NC State lose their season finales to Boston College and UNC, respectively. Then the Tigers would have to beat Pitt, which Clemson lost to already, in a rematch to win their seventh consecutive league crown. 

