Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Favorite Over Wake Forest in Crucial ACC Showdown

Will bettors trust Clemson in this big game or will Wake Forest backers push the line down before kickoff?

Despite three losses and an outside shot at an ACC Atlantic Division title, Clemson is still getting respect in the betting world.

The Tigers open as a 3.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, when conference-unbeaten Wake Forest comes to Memorial Stadium on Saturday at noon for the biggest ACC game of the year. If the Demon Deacons win, they wrap up the division crown and book a trip to Charlotte.

If Clemson does what oddsmakers think it can, then the Tigers keep their hopes alive at being the Atlantic representative, although they'll still need help from Wake and NC State.

Clemson has been favored in every game this year except one: on the road at Pittsburgh. So it isn't a huge surprise that the Tigers begin as the team giving points, but Wake has had an outstanding season. The Deacs are coming off a 45-42 win over NC State to improve to 9-1 straight up, but they're only 5-5 against the spread. Their only loss was two weeks in a non-conference game against UNC.

The Tigers were unable to cover a massive 41-point spread against UConn in the last game, thanks to the Huskies returning the opening kickoff 99 yards for their only score. That leaves Clemson an abysmal 2-8 against the spread.

Will there be backers on the home team this week? Or will an influx of Wake bettors push this line down by kickoff? The Demon Deacons have covered five of the last seven meetings, all as an underdog.

The total in the game is set at 54.5, the highest total against an FBS team this year for Clemson. The Tigers have gone over just three times this season while Wake is 5-5 in totals.

