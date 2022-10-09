Skip to main content
Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as More Than a TD Favorite at FSU

© Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson is favored over Florida State for the seventh consecutive time in the series.
Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite on the road on Oct. 15 at Florida State, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

It makes the seventh consecutive season that the No. 5 Tigers have been favored over the Seminoles. Clemson has covered four straight games in the series, but this is the lowest point spread between these two teams since 2016. 

The Tigers are coming off a 31-3 victory at Boston College to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in ACC play while FSU (4-2, 2-2) lost on Saturday at NC State, 19-17. 

The Seminoles are 4-2 against the spread on the season while Clemson is 3-3 after covering a 20.5-point line at BC. 

Last season, the Tigers, who were favored by 9.5-points, won 30-20 in a game that was closer than the final number. Clemson led by four in the final seconds, but Barrett Carter returned a fumble for a touchdown with no time on the clock to get the miracle cover. 

No. 5 Clemson visits Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. 

