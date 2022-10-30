Skip to main content
Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Favorite at Notre Dame

Jason Priester/All Clemson



No. 5 Clemson, fresh off an open date, is favored in one of the Tigers' biggest road games of the season against the Fighting Irish.
No. 5 Clemson heads into one of their toughest road games of the season as a small favorite. 

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tigers listed at -3.5 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, this week. The total is set at 46.5.

Undefeated Clemson (8-0), which is coming off an open date, is 4-4  against the spread and 2-1 on the road this season. 

The Fighting Irish (5-3 overall) are also 4-4 ATS but none of those covers have come at home in 2022. Notre Dame was at one time an underdog at Syracuse but knocked off the Orange 41-24 as a slight favorite in Week 9.

This will be their fifth all-time meeting dating back to 2015, and both teams are 2-2 against the spread in the series. 

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

