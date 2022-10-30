Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Favorite at Notre Dame

No. 5 Clemson heads into one of their toughest road games of the season as a small favorite.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tigers listed at -3.5 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, this week. The total is set at 46.5.

Undefeated Clemson (8-0), which is coming off an open date, is 4-4 against the spread and 2-1 on the road this season.

The Fighting Irish (5-3 overall) are also 4-4 ATS but none of those covers have come at home in 2022. Notre Dame was at one time an underdog at Syracuse but knocked off the Orange 41-24 as a slight favorite in Week 9.

This will be their fifth all-time meeting dating back to 2015, and both teams are 2-2 against the spread in the series.

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/