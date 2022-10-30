Odds and Ends: Clemson's CFP Chances Appear Strong

Some college football pundits and analysts might be trying to build a case against No. 5 Clemson making the College Football Playoff, but oddsmakers think the Tigers have a great shot at being one of four teams picked by the committee.

Clemson is listed third at -200 to reach the CFP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Only top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State at -600 each are ahead of the Tigers. Alabama (-125) is listed next, followed by Michigan (+150) and Tennessee (+150).

Clemson improved to 8-0 and took command of the division with a 27-21 victory over No, 16 Syracuse on Oct. 22. However, the odds to win the national championship are at +1600, which is tied for fourth.

The Tigers are enjoying an open date this week, so they won't accumulate any more data points for the CFP committee, which unveils its first rankings of 2022 on Nov. 1.

Clemson is in a great spot and can win the Atlantic Division with a win over Louisville (Nov. 12) or Miami (Nov. 19). Both games are at home.

The Tigers play a non-conference game at Notre Dame on Nov. 5 and will need to win that to keep the unbeaten season going, but they'll be a big favorite in all four of their remaining games, including the rivalry contest against South Carolina at the end of the regular season.

If the Tigers reach the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3, they would likely play No. 21 North Carolina, which would probably be an underdog to Clemson, hence the reason oddsmakers believe the Tigers have such a good shot at making the CFP.

The final CFP rankings will be released on Dec. 4.

