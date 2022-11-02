Skip to main content
Odds and Ends: Clemson's CFP Chances Following Initial Rankings

Jason Priester/All Clemson

Oddsmakers list No. 4 Clemson as the third likeliest team to make the College Football Playoff.

Clemson showing up at No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings made nearly no impact on the team's betting odds. 

The Tigers are listed third at -220 to reach the CFP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They were at -200 going into last weekend.

Interestingly, third-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State are both at -700 and the only two teams ahead of the Tigers. Tennessee, which was ranked No. 1 by the CFP committee, is listed fourth at -125. 

No. 6 Alabama (+115) is listed next, followed by No. 5 Michigan at +210. The Wolverines still have the Buckeyes on the schedule later this month. 

The Vols and Bulldogs square off in Athens, Ga., on Saturday.  

Clemson improved to 8-0 and took command of the ACC Atlantic with a 27-21 victory over No, 16 Syracuse on Oct. 22. However, the odds to win the national championship are at +1600, which is listed fifth behind Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. 

The Tigers play a non-conference game at Notre Dame on Saturday as a 4.5-point favorite. They'll be a big favorite in their remaining three regular-season games including the rivalry contest against South Carolina on Nov. 26. 

If the Tigers reach the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3, they would likely play No. 17 North Carolina, which would probably be an underdog to Clemson, hence a reason oddsmakers believe the Tigers have such a good shot at making the CFP. 

The final CFP rankings will be released on Dec. 4. 

