Odds and Ends: Predicaments Abound in Picking Clemson-Louisville Side

As a short favorite on the road, can Clemson be more unpredictable or will Louisville be less predictable in Saturday's 7:30 p.m. showdown?

Clemson is a short favorite on the road...what could go wrong?

The Tigers covered the betting spread for the first time in 2021 last week in miraculous (or bad beat) fashion. All three of their losses have come away from Memorial Stadium this season, and they're 1-2 straight up and 0-3 against the spread on the road in ACC play.

Still, Clemson opened as a 3.5-point favorite at Lousiville, and the line has moved the Tigers' way heading into Saturday's 7:30 p.m. showdown. The current line of -4 is hard to read.

FanDuel Sportsbook's moneyline of -194 means Clemson's implied odds of winning is 66 percent, but this has been a tough team to trust. It lost as an underdog at Pitt and as a favorite at NC State. Louisville, though, hasn't instilled much confidence in bettors either.

The Cardinals are 4-4 both straight up and against the spread, including 2-2 at home. This has all the makings of a coin-flip game, but if you were to back the Cardinals, you'd be relying heavily on quarterback Malik Cunningham having great success against Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables' unit. And that's a tough ask with a short number.

Louisville averages 27 points per game and has scored 28 points or more in all four of their home games, but the Tigers 122 points all season, third in the country. Venables has had success against mobile quarterbacks before, shutting down the great Lamar Jackson in the same building that's hosting Saturday's game back in 2017.

But can Clemson get enough points to pull away for a touchdown victory? That's about what you'll have to have from an offense that's averaging just 21 points per game. The Tigers have been much better running the football over the last month, reaching 160 or more rushing yards in three of the last four games.

The passing game has to be more consistent, but star receiver Justyn Ross is coming off a solid game, and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed over 60 percent of his passes and had his third-highest yards per attempt mark of the season against FSU.

Essentially, Clemson needs to be less unpredictable while Louisville needs to be more predictable. This game is going to be a sweat no matter who you back.

Betting picks

Spread: Clemson

Total: Under 46.5

Best bet (4-4): We were on the wrong side of that bad beat last Saturday. FSU's fumble on the kick return attempt that was recovered by Barrett Carter for a touchdown not only gave Clemson the cover, but it also put the Tigers over 28.5 points, killing our under. Such is life. Let's get back on the horse and overcome with a play on Clemson -2.5 in the first half. It'll take some time for Cunningham to figure out this Tiger defense, and B.T. Potter will redeem himself with some made field goals if needed.

