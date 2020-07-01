AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Tiger Den
Baseball

Phommachanh 'Looks Like a Different Dude'

Zach Lentz

Clemson's quarterback room has undergone a face-lift in the offseason with the departure of Chase Brice and arrival of the highly touted DJ Uiagalelei. While Trevor Lawrence remains QB1 in Death Valley, the race for his backup could prove to be more intriguing than some may think. 

Despite having a small sample size in a shortened spring practice this year, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott acknowledged the growth of redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh. With a full year under his belt, the pocket-passer quarterback is beginning to close the gap.

"Taisun is probably a guy that gets lost in the middle right there. He looks like a different dude," Elliott said. "He's making all the right reads, all the right throws, he looks in command of the system."

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Bridgeport, Conn., native appeared in three games last season, posting a stat line of 6-of-12 passing for 85 yards while carrying the ball 12 times for 56 yards against Georgia Tech, Charlotte and Florida State.

Phommachanh was rated as the No. 1 player in Connecticut by ESPN while garnering the fifth-best player in the nation nod from Rivals. In his prep career, he tossed for 5,224 yards and 46 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while rushing for 1,264 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

"I've seen increased urgency, confidence, just his command," Elliott said. "This time last year, he was struggling to know which way the motion was coming from as we installed and now it's just second nature. He can reset protections. He can do all those things. So you just see a new confidence. And then in his downtime, you pop your head in the film room, and he's in there. He's just focused on taking advantage of his opportunities with the opportunities he has." 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deshaun Watson Poised to be Best QB in the NFL

According to Chris Simms of NBC Sports, the former Clemson Tiger is already elite, but is poised for his best year yet.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Travis Etienne Could End Up Best ACC Has Ever Seen

Clemson running back Travis Etienne might have missed out on one ACC All-Decade Team, but once his career is over, there should be a serious conversation about where he ranks all-time in the conference as a player, not just a running back.

Brad Senkiw

Tigers Are the Premier Program in College Football

Have the No. 1 Clemson Tigers finally surpassed the Alabama Crimson Tide as the premier program in all of college football?

Zach Lentz

Has Trevor Lawrence Played His Final Game At Clemson? It is Looking More Likely.

In the even that there is no college football in 2020, Clemson fans may have to come to grips with the fact that they have watched quarterback Trevor Lawrence play his final game in a Tiger uniform.

Zach Lentz

With Another Playoff Appearance, Swinney Can Join John Wooden on Illustrious Accomplishment

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is one College Football Playoff appearance away from tying legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden in consecutive final fours.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Has No. 1 Ranked Backfield in 2020

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne lead an impressive list of the nation's top backfields for the 2020 college football season.

Christopher Hall

Hopkins Preps For First Season In Arizona

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins is preparing for his first season with the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins spent the last seven seasons in Houston before being traded in March.

Travis Boland

Cowherd: Florida State and Miami Better All Time than Clemson

Has Clemson done enough to call themselves one of the best programs of all-time, or do they still have some work to do.

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Relationships Are the Key to Swinney's Success

What makes Swinney different from the majority of the other elite coaches is simple: the relationships.

Zach Lentz

Swinney Would Have Been a Cheap Fire

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows the ins and outs of what it is like to be on a coaching staff that was let go because they were not performing. He also knows what it is like be the beneficiary of a coach losing his job.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall