Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Louisville

After a 3-1 month of October, Clemson will open its November slate on Saturday, Nov. 6, when the Tigers play a prime-time contest on the road at Louisville. Kickoff at Cardinal Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson enters Saturday night's contest with a sterling 6-0 all-time record against Louisville dating to the teams' first meeting in 2014. After the first three games in the series were decided by a combined 15 points total, the Tigers won the three most recent meetings from 2017-19 by an average margin of 40.7 points per game.

What to watch for:

Clemson attempting to push its all-time record against Louisville to 7-0.

- Clemson attempting to win in its first seven games against a school for the third time all-time and the second time against a school presently in the FBS. The Tigers previously won each of their first seven all-time contests in series with Furman and Virginia.

- Clemson attempting to even its record in true road games this season at 2-2.

- Clemson attempting to improve to 29-4 in true road games since 2015. It would give Clemson victories in 45 of its last 54 games away from home overall.

- Clemson attempting to defeat an ACC Atlantic Division opponent for the 41st time in its last 43 opportunities. Those figures include games against traditional Atlantic opponents in a divisionless season in 2020.

Predictions:

Zach Lentz: Clemson’s offense looked better than it had been in previous weeks in their last game against FSU, which is not saying a great deal seeing as they looked anemic and inept for the majority of the season. Dabo Swinney has said that if teams want to get Clemson they had better do it this year, and so far NC State and Pitt have taken him up on his offer. This week, the Cardinals do the same thing—and get a statement win over the Tigers.

Clemson: 17 Louisville: 24

Brad Senkiw: This one is tough to call. Clemson hasn't been outstanding on offense, but the Tigers might've found something against Florida State. Louisville is a team that can play really well or pretty badly all in the course of 60 minutes, so the Cardinals are unpredictable. This game will come down to the Tigers containing Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, and Brent Venables has a good track record of handling mobile signal-callers.

Clemson 23 Louisville 20

Jason Priester: I could honestly see this game going either way, but when in doubt I'm siding with Brent Venables and that Clemson defense. The Tigers will come in with a solid plan to contain Malik Cunningham. The offense found a spark in the form of freshman running back Will Shipley and the Louisville defense just isn't good enough to hold that running game down for four quarters.

Clemson 23 Louisville 16