Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. No. 10 Wake Forest

Clemson owns 68 all-time wins over Wake Forest, its second-highest victory total against any opponent (71 wins vs. South Carolina). Clemson has a 58-9-1 lead in the series since the formation of the ACC in 1953, an .860 winning percentage.

Including a season-opening meeting in last year’s pandemic-affected campaign, Clemson has played Wake Forest in football 69 consecutive years, as the last year the two schools did not play was 1952. With the pandemic interrupting Clemson's series against South Carolina in 2020, Clemson's 69 straight years facing Wake Forest is the longest active string of consecutive seasons against one opponent.

Clemson has won 12 in a row in the series, all under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, by a combined score of 479-140. That represents an average victory margin of 28.3, and Clemson has scored at least 28 points in all 12 games.

What to watch for:

- For the first time since 2008, Clemson and Wake Forest playing a game in which the Demon Deacons enter ranked higher than the Tigers in the AP Poll. Clemson lost that game to No. 21 Wake Forest, 12-7, then named Dabo Swinney as interim head coach the following week.

- Wake Forest entering a game with Clemson ranked higher than the Tigers in the AP Poll for only the fourth time in what will be the teams' 87th all-time meeting.

- Clemson attempting to even its all-time record in games against Wake Forest in which the Tigers rank lower than the Demon Deacons in the AP Poll at 2-2. No. 17 Wake Forest beat unranked Clemson, 13-7, in 1944; unranked Clemson upset No. 14 Wake Forest, 31-0, in 1979; and No. 21 Wake Forest beat Clemson, 12-7, in 2008. Both losses were in Winston-Salem, and Clemson's win was in Clemson.

- Clemson attempting to improve to 58-5 against ACC opponents (including postseason play) since the start of the 2015 season.

Prediction:

Zach Lentz: A bruised and battered group of Tigers take on a red-hot offense in the Demon Deacons. The Tigers had another huge blow to an offense that has sputtered and stalled for much of the season when it was announced that wide receiver Justyn Ross will miss the remainder of the regular season, and most likely his career is over. The Tiger defense has also been bitten by the injury bug, but they have still been the one bright spot this season—in fact, they are the reason for five of the Tigers' seven wins. But this week, they will not be able to save the offense. The Tigers lose for the fourth time this season, and with the loss, their chances of a berth in the ACC Championship go from life support to DOA.



Clemson: 17, Wake Forest: 30

Brad Senkiw: You have to go all the way back to 2011 to find a one-score game between Clemson and Wake Forest in a series dominated by the Tigers. This year, however, feels different. The Deacs have the second highest-scoring team in the country, and Clemson is too banged up and inconsistent on offense to put up enough points. The Tiger defense has the capability of making life difficult for quarterback Sam Hartman, but Wake's receivers can win some one-on-one battles. They have all year.

Wake Forest 31, Clemson 24

Jason Priester: Any other season picking this one is a no-brainer, but not this season. Wake Forest has one of the more experienced teams in the country, along with one of the best offenses. The Tigers have battled through adversity all season long, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Inexperience and injuries have wreaked havoc all season, but with the help of Brent Venables' defense, this team has managed to stay in the hunt for ACC Atlantic. This is the week they are finally eliminated. The Deacs are just too good and the Tigers are just too beat up.

Wake Forest 31 Clemson 27