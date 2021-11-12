Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers vs. UConn Huskies

Following seven consecutive conference games since mid-September, Clemson will return home this week for a non-conference contest against UConn on Saturday, Nov. 13. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium for the game designated as Clemson's annual Military Appreciation Day is scheduled for noon ET.

Clemson secured a win against Louisville last week thanks to a goal-line stand by a Tiger defense that faced first-and-goal from its own two-yard line with 1:18 to play. Clemson has been one of the nation's top redzone defenses in 2021, allowing teams to score points on only 59.1 percent of red-zone drives this season, the third-best mark in the nation. Clemson has allowed touchdowns on only a remarkable 27.3 percent of opponents' red-zone drives, second-best in the nation behind only No. 1 Georgia (25.0).

Clemson has recorded fourth-quarter comebacks in each of its last two games, overcoming a three-point deficit with three minutes to play in a 10-point win against Florida State and overcoming a seven-point deficit in a six-point win at Louisville. The games represent the first time Clemson has won consecutive games with fourth-quarter comebacks under Dabo Swinney.

Previously, the last time Clemson had won back-to-back games by overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit was in 2005, when Clemson opened the season with back-to-back comeback victories in the first two games of the season, overcoming a two-point deficit in a 25-24 win against Texas A&M and overcoming a 10-point deficit in a 28-24 win against Maryland a week later.

Clemson enters Saturday's meeting with UConn with an all-time record of 774-465-45. A win on Saturday would be Clemson's 775th all-time and would make Clemson the 14th FBS program ever to reach 775 wins. A victory Saturday would also extend the nation's longest home winning streak, as the Tigers enter the game having won 32 consecutive games at Death Valley since 2016. With a 33rd straight home win, Clemson would tie 1900-03 Harvard, 1901-06 Nebraska and 1995-2000 Marshall (33 each) for the 15th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. UConn would become the 22nd different program Clemson has defeated at home during its current streak.

What to watch for:

- Clemson and UConn meeting in football for the first time in history.

- Clemson facing an opponent for the first time in school history for the fourth time in the last five years, including series-opening wins against Kent State (2017), Georgia Southern (2018) and Charlotte (2019).

- Clemson facing its 106th different opponent in program history. Clemson is 63-38-4 all-time in its first meeting with its 105 existing opponents, including a 14-1 mark in first meetings since 2003. Clemson has won 16 of its last 18 games when making its all-time debut against a new opponent.

- Clemson attempting to win its 33rd consecutive home game to extend its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak). Of the 132 players on Clemson’s 2021 roster, 127 have never experienced a home loss in their Clemson careers. Five sixth-year “super seniors” on Clemson’s 2021 roster were on the 2016 team that recovered from a home loss to Pitt by winning the national championship that season.

Prediction:

Brad Senkiw: This is a great chance for the Tigers to get healthy in a lot of ways. Dabo Swinney finally gets a game he won’t have to tax his two-deep roster. Clemson could play FCS teams that will put up more of a fight than UConn can, so expect big plays on both sides of the ball for the Tigers.

Clemson 45, UConn 3

Jason Priester: While it may not be an official bye week, the Clemson coaching staff can sure use this game to rest up some guys in an effort to get them healthy for the final stretch of the season. This is a bad UConn team, period, and the Tigers should be able to empty the bench and still outclass the Huskies from start to finish.

Clemson 49, UConn 6

Zach Lentz: The Clemson Tigers will win this game easily, which is something they have not been able to say this season—outside of the SC State game. But if there was ever a game to get some additional confidence, and more importantly get healthy, before a huge matchup next week against a top-15 opponent, this is the week. The Tigers win this one easily, but the key is can they make it out intact.

Clemson 45, UConn 3