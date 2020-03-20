Quiet Dominance: Former Clemson Defensive Lineman D.J. Reader Cashes in With Bengals

During the frenzy of the start of NFL free agency, one deal got lost in the shuffle. The Cincinnati Bengals signed former Clemson defensive lineman D.J. Reader to a four-year deal worth up to $53M, making him the richest nose tackle in the league.

Going unnoticed is nothing new to Reader. While in Houston, the defensive tackle registered a solid 6.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss during his four seasons with the Texans but was largely passed over due to the fact that he was on the same team as superstars J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney.

For the Bengals, this is a shrewd move that was beyond necessary. Last season, Cincinnati gave up a league-high 2,382 rushing yards, and the Bengals will certainly be helped by Reader's skill in stuffing the run. Reader gives them a young presence right in the middle defensive line that can pair with franchise defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who recently turned 32. Add in Carlos Dunlap, Sam Hubbard and Carl Lawson at the defensive ends spots, and Cincinnati looks to have a fearsome front line that could wreak havoc on the rest of the league.

For Reader, this massive deal is an affirmation of a career of hard work that has, until Tuesday, largely gone unappreciated by the rest of the NFL. With a four-year deal, Reader has the security while also having the opportunity to truly make a name for himself on a potential up-and-coming team.

With the signing of Reader, the Bengals continue to stockpile young talent that will be sure to have tremendous upside and will provide a firm foundation to build around for years to come. This is not the "Bungles" of the '90s; this is a new era in Cincinnati that Reader is most certainly at the forefront of.