Ranking the Top 5 All-Time Clemson Tigers Quarterbacks
The Clemson Tigers have been blessed to have had many elite quarterbacks come through their program. Recently, Dabo Swinney has had two of the best all-time college quarterbacks.
While the program has struggled over the past couple of years, the rich history of football at Clemson is still fresh in the minds of fans. Just a few short years ago, they were a yearly National Championship conender.
With Swinney leading the way, the Tigers will get back to that level in the near future.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at the past. Here are the five best quarterbacks to ever play for Clemson.
5. Homer Jordan (1980-1982)
Up first on the list is Homer Jordan, a name who many of today's Clemson fans won't recognize.
Jordan is known for leading the Tigers to their first National Championship win in 1981. He was also a dual-threat quarterback before that became the normal occurence. Jordan was one of the first quarterbacks to truly break out as an all-time great for Clemson.
4. Tajh Boyd (2011-2013)
Next, many Tigers fans will still remember Tajh Boyd. He was a true flamethrower at quarterback and still holds two massive school records to this day.
Boyd holds the team records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. Boyd was also responsible for the first BCS bowl win for Clemson and also is credited as the first quarterback in a long line of getting the Tigers to the level that they're expected to play at now.
3. Steve Fuller (1976-1978)
Another name that may not be familiar for many Clemson fans is Steve Fuller. The old-school quarterback was a threat to be reckoned with and was instrumental in creating the school into such a big football program.
Fuller won two ACC Player of the Year awards and also led the Tigers to a 19-4-1 record during his last two years with the team. While his jersey No. 4 was retired, he allowed Deshaun Watson to wear it during his tenure with the team.
2. Trevor Lawrence (2018-2020)
There is a good argument that could be made to put Lawrence at No. 1 on this list. He's basically a 1B option, but is deserving of all the recognition that comes his way.
During his three years as the starter, Lawrence won a National Championship as a true freshman and also helped them record a perfect 15-0 season. He had chances to win a second, but was unable to do so. Lawrence ended his career with 10,098 passing yards, 90 passing touchdowns, and just 17 interceptions.
1. Deshaun Watson (2014-2016)
While some may place Lawrence above Watson, there is no one more deserving of this No. 1 spot. Watson led Clemson to a National Championship win, won the Manning Award, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Throughout his career with the Tigers, he accumulated 10,163 passing yards, 90 passing touchdowns, 32 interceptions, 1,934 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns. Those numbers place him at No. 1 among all-time Clemson quarterbacks.