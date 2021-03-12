FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Search

Report: Former Clemson Tiger Derion Kendrick Arrested in Rock Hill

Derion Kendrick, a former Clemson cornerback who was kicked off the team in February, was found asleep in a car with a gun in his lap around 3 a.m. by Rock Hill police officers, court records obtained by The State showed.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Clemson football player Derion Kendrick was arrested Friday morning on gun and drug charges, according to a report from The State. 

Kendrick, a senior cornerback who was kicked off the team by head coach Dabo Swinney in February, was found asleep in a car with a gun in his lap around 3 a.m. by Rock Hill police officers, court records obtained by The State showed. He also had a small amount of marijuana, which led to a simple possession charge. 

The gun charge is considered a misdemeanor, and he was taken to the Rock Hill jail, where he appeared in court and was later released on a personal recognizance bond. 

Kendrick, a Rock Hill native, entered the NCAA transfer portal after he no longer appeared on Clemson's official roster on Feb. 28. Swinney said a day later that there wasn't much to say about Kendrick's departure.

"He’s a young man that I’ve always loved as a football player," Swinney said March 1. "He’s got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

Kendrick, an All-ACC selection, had his run-ins with Swinney during his three-year career. He was suspended for two games in 2020, when he also had Kendrick had 20 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups, one sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. He played in nine games and was expected to be a starter again in 2021 before leaving the program. 

USATSI_15385790_168387971_lowres
Football

Report: Former Clemson Tiger Derion Kendrick Arrested in Rock Hill

USATSI_15392205
Football

Stephen A. Smith Fires off on Texans Owner's Handling of Watson: 'Where the Hell are You?'

Caden Grice
Baseball

Lee, Clemson Looking for Answers After Early Season Struggles

USATSI_15677189_168387971_lowres
Football

From Big Stride' to 'Big Cinco,' Uiagalelei Faces Expectations of Legendary Transition

Amari Rodgers
Football

Amari Rodgers Would 'Love' to Play For Father Tee Martin and Ravens

Cornell Powell
Football

Cornell Powell Draws Sterling Sharpe Comparison

USATSI_15336235_168387971_lowres
Football

Amari Rodgers: The 'Perfect Prospect'

USATSI_15386339
Football

Etienne has 'Marshall Faulk Type of Skillset', Ready to be Tigers' Best Pro RB of All Time