Reports: No Deal Struck Yet Between Clemson's Tony Elliott, Virginia

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left Charlottesville, Virginia, without being named the program's new head football coach.

Tony Elliott to Virginia is not a done deal yet, according to several reports.

Clemson's offensive coordinator and his family flew to Charlottesville, Va., on Wednesday with Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, and it appeared an agreement to make Elliott the Cavaliers' next head coach was imminent.

However, Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson reported a "snag" in the negotiations process Thursday afternoon.

Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel later tweeted that Elliott was considering Virginia's offer while also mulling over the Duke opening and a possible return to Clemson.

Elliott, who's been interviewed and been named a candidate for several jobs during his seven years as a play-caller, was initially in the mix at Virginia shortly after Bronco Mendenhall stepped down abruptly last week. However, the Cavs appeared to have set their sights on Penn State defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter, but negotiations fell through.

Meanwhile, Elliott interviewed with Duke to fill the head coach opening left behind by David Cutcliffe, who mutually parted ways with the program at the end of the regular season. While Duke continued its search without a firm offer on the table, Virginia came back into the picture with Elliott in the middle of this week.

However, he reportedly headed back to Clemson with the same position he's held since the end of 2014.

Elliott has been a big part of Clemson's success of six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, which came to an end this season. He's led an offense that's ranked in the top-5 nationally in three of the last four seasons.

