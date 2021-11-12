Roundtable Discussion: The Transfer Portal, Staff Shakeups and 10-Win Seasons

The staff of All Clemson discusses whether or not Dabo Swinney will venture into the transfer portal, if there will be staff changes and whether or not the Tigers' 10-win streak will continue.

Dabo Swinney will/ will not dip into the transfer portal this offseason:

Zach Lentz: I think that if Dabo Swinney does not dip into the portal after the attrition and injuries this season he will be questioned more than ever—and rightfully so. This season, there were numerous O-linemen that were available in the portal that could have come in and made an immediate impact, but Swinney chose to not go that route. If he continues to ignore the portal, ultimately Clemson will get left behind.



Brad Senkiw: It's hard to keep ignoring an aspect of college football that, like it or not, is important and arguably vital these days. But that's not a guarantee that Swinney utilizes that avenue this offseason. He's going to be so super selective, and he has a propensity to hand out scholarships to walk-ons who have been around for a while, It'll happen eventually, but unless there are more unforeseen departures, which is certainly possible, it could be another cycle or two before Swinney hits the portal.

Jason Priester: I think there is a very good possibility that this happens before next season. The Tigers have already lost four players mid-season. Add in the fact that the 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the smaller ones, and there might not be any choice. Clemson could come into next season low on numbers at multiple positions, including offensive line and running back, and the current season is a shining example of just how important quality depth is.

The Clemson coaching staff will see major shakeups after the season:

Zach Lentz: Anytime an offense struggles the way that the Tigers' offense has this season, it is natural for the fans to want to see heads roll. But many of the issues were not the fault of coaching and Dabo Swinney knows that. The injury and attrition bug bit the Tigers in a bad way this season. But IF I were to venture a guess, it would be that Robbie Caldwell retires and maybe Elliott sees it as a time to take his shot as a head coach—and both of those are on the unlikely side of things. Other than that, I don't see a scenario where Swinney is replacing anyone from his staff.



Brad Senkiw: Maybe Robbie Caldwell retires and others get an itch to leave. After all, one of the reasons Clemson's staff has stayed intact for so long is because the Tigers are usually preparing for a College Football Playoff game during the time that assistants are hired for other jobs. That won't be an issue this year with 6-3 Clemson, so maybe somebody feels like it's time to move on or up.

Jason Priester: I think there are some changes but I'm not sure there is this big shakeup. That might hinge on whether Tony Elliott finally decides to take a head coaching gig. I certainly don't see him being forced out. I do think it's entirely possible that Robbie Caldwell decides to retire and the Tigers have a new offensive line coach next season.

The Clemson Tigers will/ will not continue their streak of 10-plus wins this season:

Zach Lentz: I say yes. They will win against UConn, Wake Forest and South Carolina to wrap up the regular season 9-3, meaning they only need a win the ACC Championship (assuming they are able to sneak their way in there) or in the bowl game against a mediocre opponent. Either one of these scenarios gives the Tigers 10 wins, which this season feels like a national title.



Brad Senkiw: With the incremental improvement shown on offense and the defense still playing a winning style, it's quite conceivable Clemson wins out. However, it just feels like fate has a different destiny for this team. The injuries have been overwhelming at times, and late in the season, it can be difficult to keep guys healthy and upright. It feels like another slip-up is coming, whether it's to Wake Forest or in the bowl game. There's also the issue of potential opt-outs, more transfers and ailments that need offseason surgery to guarantee anything in the postseason.

Jason Priester: Nothing is guaranteed for this team when it comes to wins and losses. Each of the Tigers' wins against Power-5 teams could have easily gone the other way. For Clemson to continue its streak of 10-win seasons, they are more than likely going to have to run the table. While it is certainly possible, it probably isn't likely. Each of the regular season games remaining on the schedule is winnable, so this one might just come down to who they are matched up against in a bowl game.