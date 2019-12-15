Ryan Day Is Not Just Passing Pleasantries

Sometimes coaches offer pleasantries and compliments about an opponent because they understand that their team is significantly better and simply use the media to send a positive message in the spirit of sportsmanship, and at other times, a coach understands that his team is in for a battle and provides a show of mutual respect.

The latter is the case for Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day, whose team is preparing to face the pick by many national pundits to win their second consecutive national title — the Clemson Tigers.

"Well, first off, you see a tremendous amount of talent," Day said about the Tigers. "On the offensive side, Trevor Lawrence is as good a quarterback as there is in the country, and he's been on the biggest stages and obviously one of the winningest quarterbacks that will go down in the history of college football when it's all said and done. (Travis) Etienne is as good a running back as there is in the country.

"And then those receivers, (Tee) Higgins and (Justyn) Ross and those guys are just dynamic on the perimeter. And they stretch you out a lot of different ways on offense, and they do a great job of it. They're sound, but they also stretch you out by making you defend the entire field."

But it is not only the offense that has the Buckeyes coach concerned. The Tigers defense has not been half-bad this season.

In fact, the Tigers defense may be the best that head coach Dabo Swinney has ever had. This year, the Tigers rank first in total defense (244.7 yards per game allowed), first in pass defense (138.5 yards per game allowed), first in scoring defense (10.6 points per game allowed) and ninth in rush defense (106.15 yards per game allowed).

The Tigers also rank first in first downs allowed, first in opponent plays of more than 10 yards, first in opponent plays of more than 20 yards and sixth in tackles for a loss.

"And then on defense, (it's) very, very difficult to prepare for multiple fronts, multiple blitzes," Day said. "I think (defensive coordinator) Brent Venables does as good as anybody in the country. Again, very talented, but he's schematically very sound, and they get those guys to play really, really hard."

Even though his Buckeyes have played a more difficult schedule, finishing the regular season with games against three ranks teams compared to the Tigers one ranked team played, Day believes that the schedules will not play a factor in the outcome of the semifinal.

"Well, I think both teams played in big games," Day said. "You don't go to Ohio State or Clemson without playing in big games. That's just kind of how it goes. So I don't think the stage will be too big for either side. And our guys and certainly Clemson's guys have played in this arena before. So I don't think that will factor in."