Ryan Day: "We're Gonna F****ing Beat Their Ass"

Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day did not hold back in his feelings about how he feels about his team's matchup in the College Football Playoff.

“I’m just telling you right now,” Day told his guys. “You give us one game against Clemson, against Bama or against Notre Dame, we’re gonna f***ing beat their ass … I promise you. We don’t have to beat them 10 times, we don’t have to beat them 20 times...two games away from playing in the national f***ing championship!”

Those words definitely sound like big talk, especially considering the Buckeyes are winless in their history against the Clemson Tigers.

All four previous matchups have come in postseason play, including the 1978 Gator Bowl, 2014 Orange Bowl and the 2016 and 2019 Fiesta Bowl. This year's contest will be a rematch of the teams' most recent meeting in 2019.

Every meeting between the two programs has come with both squads ranked the top 20 in the AP Poll. This will mark the third-straight time that the teams will meet with both squads in the top three.

No. 3 Ohio State (6-0) takes on No. 2 Clemson (10-1) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Jan.1 at 8:45 p.m. ET.