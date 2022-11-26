Shipley's Big Run Sets up Clemson's 2nd TD
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson running back Will Shipley rumbled 47 yards to set up DJ Uiagalelei's 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
The run allowed Shipley to go over 1,000 yards on the season.
Uiagalelei's touchdown gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 5:52 to play in the first quarter.
