Sloppy, Injury-Riddled Clemson Rolls Past UConn 44-7

Despite an opening kick return and more injuries, Clemson improves to 7-3 heading into next week's ACC showdown with Wake Forest.

Despite giving up a touchdown on the opening kickoff and dealing with another injury-riddled day, Clemson rolled past lowly UConn 44-7 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers improved to 7-3 overall following the non-conference victory in which they outgained the Independent Huskies 476-99, but the home team was plenty sloppy during the game. A hobbled D.J. Uiagalelei went 21 of 44 passing for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Backup Taisun Phommachanh ran for a score off the bench but left the game with an injured shoulder.

With top-2 leading running backs Will Shipley and Kobe Pace held out for emergency situations only, Clemson relied on Phil Mafah and Darien Rencher to carry the load. They combined for 86 yards, but Rencher did lose a fumble into the end zone trying to score.

The Tigers trailed 7-0 right out the gate after Brian Brewton picked up a muffed return and ran 99 yards for the second kick-return TD of the season for UConn (1-9). Clemson would kick a field goal and then score on a fake field-goal TD run by Will Swinney to take a 10-7 lead in the first quarter.

The Tigers scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter, including a 32-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins with 15 seconds left in the half. Clemson got one more touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Mafah in a game that was never in doubt.

UConn had zero trips inside the red zone against a swarming, harassing defensive front that produced six sacks. The Tigers also had an INT of their own on a pick by Mario Goodrich.

Player of the game: Dacari Collins caught six passes for a career-high 97 yards to lead Clemson's receiving corps. He also picked up a pass interference call in the end zone that helped keep a scoring drive alive.

Key Play: Phommachanh threw a beautiful back-shoulder fade to Dacari Collins in the second quarter that went for 33 yards and set up the 3-yard TD run that gave Clemson all the breathing room it would need.

Freshman Impact: It wasn't a huge game for Mafah, but Clemson desperately needed his 49 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He allowed Shipley and Pace to rest and heal.

Stat of the game: UConn never had a drive go for more than 22 yards in the entire game.

Injury report: Not only was Clemson down a pair of starters before the game, but the Tigers also lost Justyn Ross, Sergio Allen, Xavier Thomas and Phommachanh during the 60 minutes of action. Uiagalelei looked far less than 100 percent and had nearly no mobility while playing with a sprained knee. Dabo Swinney will update injuries after the game.

Next Up: Clemson hosts Wake Forest next Saturday at noon in the biggest game of the ACC season for the Tigers. The Demon Deacons, who play NC State on Saturday night, have yet to lose in the conference and this game will help determine who goes to the ACC championship game.

