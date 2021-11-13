Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sloppy, Injury-Riddled Clemson Rolls Past UConn 44-7

    Despite an opening kick return and more injuries, Clemson improves to 7-3 heading into next week's ACC showdown with Wake Forest.
    Author:

    Despite giving up a touchdown on the opening kickoff and dealing with another injury-riddled day, Clemson rolled past lowly UConn 44-7 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 

    The Tigers improved to 7-3 overall following the non-conference victory in which they outgained the Independent Huskies 476-99, but the home team was plenty sloppy during the game. A hobbled D.J. Uiagalelei went 21 of 44 passing for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Backup Taisun Phommachanh ran for a score off the bench but left the game with an injured shoulder.

    With top-2 leading running backs Will Shipley and Kobe Pace held out for emergency situations only, Clemson relied on Phil Mafah and Darien Rencher to carry the load. They combined for 86 yards, but Rencher did lose a fumble into the end zone trying to score.  

    The Tigers trailed 7-0 right out the gate after Brian Brewton picked up a muffed return and ran 99 yards for the second kick-return TD of the season for UConn (1-9). Clemson would kick a field goal and then score on a fake field-goal TD run by Will Swinney to take a 10-7 lead in the first quarter. 

    The Tigers scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter, including a 32-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins with 15 seconds left in the half. Clemson got one more touchdown in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Mafah in a game that was never in doubt. 

    UConn had zero trips inside the red zone against a swarming, harassing defensive front that produced six sacks. The Tigers also had an INT of their own on a pick by Mario Goodrich. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    IMG_4530

    Sloppy, Injury-Riddled Clemson Rolls Past UConn 44-7

    Despite an opening kick return and more injuries, Clemson improves to 7-3 heading into next week's ACC showdown with Wake Forest.

    IMG_3981

    Halftime Analysis: Clemson-UConn

    The Tigers lead the Huskies 23-7 at halftime.

    Dabo Swinney running down the hill at Clemson before a matchup with Florida State

    Game Thread: Clemson Tigers vs. UConn Huskies

    The Clemson Tigers return home this week for game one of a two-game homestand that will end the regular season inside the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium.

    Player of the game: Dacari Collins caught six passes for a career-high 97 yards to lead Clemson's receiving corps. He also picked up a pass interference call in the end zone that helped keep a scoring drive alive. 

    Key Play: Phommachanh threw a beautiful back-shoulder fade to Dacari Collins in the second quarter that went for 33 yards and set up the 3-yard TD run that gave Clemson all the breathing room it would need. 

    Freshman Impact: It wasn't a huge game for Mafah, but Clemson desperately needed his 49 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He allowed Shipley and Pace to rest and heal.

    Stat of the game: UConn never had a drive go for more than 22 yards in the entire game.

    Injury report: Not only was Clemson down a pair of starters before the game, but the Tigers also lost Justyn Ross, Sergio Allen, Xavier Thomas and Phommachanh during the 60 minutes of action. Uiagalelei looked far less than 100 percent and had nearly no mobility while playing with a sprained knee. Dabo Swinney will update injuries after the game. 

    Next Up: Clemson hosts Wake Forest next Saturday at noon in the biggest game of the ACC season for the Tigers. The Demon Deacons, who play NC State on Saturday night, have yet to lose in the conference and this game will help determine who goes to the ACC championship game.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    IMG_4530
    Football

    Sloppy, Injury-Riddled Clemson Rolls Past UConn 44-7

    36 seconds ago
    IMG_3981
    Football

    Halftime Analysis: Clemson-UConn

    1 hour ago
    Dabo Swinney running down the hill at Clemson before a matchup with Florida State
    Football

    Game Thread: Clemson Tigers vs. UConn Huskies

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17060280_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Availability Report: Tigers Down Two Starters for UConn Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17127388_168387971_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Clemson Edges Wofford Behind Big Night From Big Man P.J. Hall

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17137514_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Odds and Ends: Clemson Faces Doable Task as Huge Favorite Against UConn

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16966459
    Football

    Roundtable Discussion: The Transfer Portal, Staff Shakeups and 10-Win Seasons

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17127340_168387971_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Clemson Looks for Improved Offensive Execution Against Wofford

    23 hours ago