AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Spring Practice Preview: 5 Burning Questions For Clemson

Brad Senkiw

Clemson takes the field Wednesday afternoon with its first spring practice of 2020. 

The Tigers bring back a ton of talent and will expect to return to the College Football Playoff, but that doesn't mean the spring is without questions:

1. How will the loss to LSU impact this year’s squad?

Even though players will be grilled about it by the media this spring, it’s time to put the way the 2019 season ended to bed. It’s a new year and Clemson has the talent returning to reach for great aspirations for 2020. But it’s worth wondering how much that loss will motivate this group throughout spring and summer and into the fall. 

Clemson v GAtech-3070
Travis Etienne

Complacency is something Swinney has fought successfully since Clemson reached the otp of the mountain in 2016, but at times, he’s had to reach for motivation. Not finishing in the national title game should easily give the Tigers that famous chip on the shoulder they’ve used successfully during the five-year run to the College Football Playoff. We’ll see how fired up this team is at getting back there. Listen to what the messages coming from the players are about bouncing back. Those are usually reflective of what the coaches are preaching.

2. Will D.J. Uiagalelei give off those Trevor Lawrence vibes?

After one flick of the wrist in the 2018 spring game, everyone knew: Lawrence was the real deal. The conversation after that day wasn’t a matter of if, but when, he would become Clemson’s starting quarterback after he spun his first deep pass. It turns out that after four games he was able to unseat Kelly Bryant and lead the Tigers to a national championship as a true freshman.

Uiagalelei, a five-star prospect and one of the top QBs in the 2020 class, won’t have nearly the pressure or impact, barring injuries or something unforeseen, in 2020, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get people talking this spring the way Lawrence did in 2018. The media will be watching him like a hawk during Wednesday’s media viewing availability to see if he gives off the same vibes Lawrence did the first time he first took the practice field. Fans will certainly flock to Memorial Stadium on April 4 ready to see if the Uiagalelei hype is real. QB Taisun Phommachanh might be paying close attention to Uiagalelei as well. 

3. How does Bryan Bresee look matched up against college athletes?

Dabo Swinney has already called the nation’s No.1 recruit and defensive tackle of 2020 one of the “most disruptive” players he’s seen at the high school level. So much for taming any hyperbole around Bresee. But when you cut on the tape of his prep performances, he looked like a man among boys. How will he look on a practice field littered with four- and five-star talents?

The Damascus, Maryland, native physically dominated smaller players and excelled against other top recruits at big events. He’s super talented and has as high a ceiling as any player that’s come through Clemson’s defense in recent years, but it’ll be important to see how he moves around and through bigger, more experienced players. If he’s winning matchups in the spring, he’ll be a shoe-in performer this fall. Then all bets are off on what he can accomplish right away.

4. How noticable will Isaiah Simmons’ absence be on the field?

The projected first-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft was a monster last year. He lined up at every level of the defense and allowed defensive coordinator Brent Venables to get super creative and switch to a 3-3-5 scheme to take advantage of Simmons’ versatility and the strengths of others.

What will the Tigers look like this spring on that side of the ball without the great roamer? It’s a hard ask for Mike Jones Jr. to replicate what Simmons did, but he’ll get his chance to run that “Sam” linebacker position. There is so much production that will need to come from others to make up for Simmons, and this defensive front, with the influx of Bresee and two other true freshmen, will have to prove during the spring it can get pressure in the backfield so the Tigers can back to a more traditional 4-3 look up front.

5. How will Tony Elliott feed so many mouths in the running back room?

Look through the running back depth chart, remember that there is only one ball and then figure out how all of those players will stay happy. Elliott, Clemson's offensive coordinator and RB coach, probably didn’t really believe he’d be getting all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne back for his senior season when Elliott stockpiled the room with Lyn-J Dixon, Mickey Dukes, Darien Rencher and Demarkcus Bowman (who will be on campus this summer) the last few years.

It’s got to be one of the most talented and deepest running backs groups in all of college football, but as we’ve seen in recent years with the invention of the always-open NCAA transfer portal, kids might not be so patient to wait their turn. Everyone will be keeping an eye on the pecking order, and if they all stick around through the summer. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Hunting For Another Title In 2020

While on the hunt for a fourth national title in 2020, the Clemson Tigers need to be wary of the fact that they are still the hunted as well

JP-Priester

Clemson's Best Running Back In School History Can Still Get Better

The Clemson football program has had a bevy of talented running backs don the orange and white and carry the ball in their storied history. But one may stand out among the rest—current Tiger and rising senior Travis Etienne.

Zach Lentz

Midweek Preview: Clemson Pitchers Strong, Hitters Needing to Heat Up

Clemson coach Monte Lee knew pitching would be the strength of his baseball team this season, but even this kind of start was hard to predict. The Tigers look to keep it going against East Tennessee State on Tuesday with South Carolina series looming.

Brad Senkiw

ESPN Pegs Clemson No. 1 Team

Clemson continued to make waves in the preseason rankings when ESPN.com named the Tigers as their preseason No. 1 team, according to their FPI rankings.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Newest D-line To Be Main Spring Attraction

After years of good evaluation and development at defensive line by Dabo Swinney and his staff, Clemson is now bringing in a type of talent that will be a huge focal point when spring practice begins this week.

Brad Senkiw

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Football Gets Back At It

Dabo Swinney and Clemson football kick off spring practice Wednesday with the disappointment of losing in the national championship game to LSU behind them and the excitement of trying to get back with fresh faces.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 3 Recap

Three former Clemson players made it to week 3 of their XFL career this weekend. Corey Crawford, Tavaris Barnes, and Isaiah Battle.

Connor Watson

Clemson Sweeps Stony Brook With 3-1 Win

Through their first six games, the Tigers had been riding the strength of their pitching staff to lead them to wins. On Sunday that was no different, as Clemson beat Stony Brook 3-1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

JP-Priester

Tigers Fend Off Morgan State

The Clemson Softball team (10-7) won its third game of the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic I tournament, which was held at ESPN Wide of World Sports Complex, by a score of 6-3 over Morgan State (2-7) on Sunday

CU Athletic Communications

Rodgers Has To Be Bigger Factor In Clemson Passing Game

It just so happens that Clemson has a need to work underneath more in 2020 and a guy who can do that in receiver Amari Rodgers, a key player if this passing game wants to continue to be a force behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Brad Senkiw