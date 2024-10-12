Star Clemson Tigers Freshman Receiver Not at Wake Forest Game: Report
The No. 10 Clemson Tigers won’t have talented freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. when they face Wake Forest on Saturday.
Wesco was not seen on the sideline before the game, per Tigernet.com and other sites. It wasn’t immediately clear why. Clemson media does not have access to practice during the week.
Other players that didn’t make the trip included offensive lineman Collin Sadler and defensive tackle Stephiylan Green.
Wesco, out of Midlothian, Texas, has caught 11 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns this season.
The Tigers will start wide receivers Antonio Williams, Troy Stellato, TJ Moore and tight end Jake Briningstool.
Clemson has won four straight games going into the contest. Wake Forest has not beaten a Top 10 team in 78 years.
The Tigers will be led by quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has thrown for 1,219 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns. He’s nearly matched his career high in rushing and has already matched his career high for touchdowns runs. He is now part of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award Top 25.
Williams is the offense’s most reliable receiver, as he leads Clemson in receptions (19), receiving yards (280) and touchdowns (4).
Running back Phil Mafah is coming off his first true “workhorse” game of the season. He rushed a season-high 25 times last week, which is nine more times than in any game this season. Naturally, he racked up a season-high 154 yards.
After five games he’s gained 496 yards on just 68 carries for a per-carry average of 7.3 yards.
The Wake Forest offense is led by quarterback Hank Bachmeier (1,313 passing yards), running back Demond Claiborne (471 yards) and wide receiver Taylor Morin (26 receptions for 345 yards).