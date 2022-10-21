Skip to main content
Stat breakdown: Clemson and Syracuse

Jason Priester All Clemson

Stat breakdown: Clemson and Syracuse

A win would make Clemson 8-0 for the ninth time in program history. Five of Clemson's last seven teams to start 8-0 went on to play for the national championship
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson enters the game on a 37-game home winning streak and will attempt to take sole possession of the longest home winning streak in ACC history, as a win would allow the Tigers to surpass the Florida State Seminoles' 37-game streak from 1992-2001. Clemson would tie the 1919-27 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (38) for the 10th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. Those Irish teams under the guidance of College Football Hall of Famer Knute Rockne were a combined 78-7-3 at all venues in the seasons comprising that streak. 

A win would make Clemson 8-0 for the ninth time in program history. Five of Clemson's last seven teams to start 8-0 went on to play for the national championship

Screenshot 2022-10-20 at 1.17.52 PM
Screenshot 2022-10-20 at 1.17.36 PM

No. 4 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) opened Sunday as a 13.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, in Saturday's noon game against No. 18 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0). 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19225041_168387971_lowres

Isaiah Simmons Produces Cardinals' Second Pick-6 of First Half

Watch former Clemson defender and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons intercept Saints QB Andy Dalton and return it for a touchdown.

USATSI_18930073_168387971_lowres

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is dealing with a hip injury.

Dino Babers, Dabo Swinney

Syracuse Faces 'Difficult Task' Attempting to End Clemson's Home-Winning Streak

Dino Babers previews No. 14 Syracuse's upcoming road matchup with No. 5 Clemson.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

USATSI_19225041_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Isaiah Simmons Produces Cardinals' Second Pick-6 of First Half

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_18930073_168387971_lowres
Football

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

By Brad Senkiw
Dino Babers, Dabo Swinney
Football

Syracuse Faces 'Difficult Task' Attempting to End Clemson's Home-Winning Streak

By JP Priester
Clemson Tigers
Football

Get Your Tickets for Sold-Out Clemson-Syracuse Game

By Zach Lentz
Tomarrion Parker
Recruiting

Clemson Set for Big Recruiting Weekend as Tigers Host Syracuse

By JP Priester
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Orange’s Secondary Presents Major Challenge for Clemson Offense

By Will Vandervort
Dabo Swinney
Football

Wednesday Practice Report: Defense Taking Ownership

By JP Priester
USATSI_19243562_168387971_lowres
Football

Which Clemson Side is More Trustworthy: Offense or Defense?

By Brad Senkiw