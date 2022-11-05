Skip to main content

Stat Comparison: Clemson at Notre Dame

A deep dive into the Tigers and Fighting Irish from a statistical standpoint ahead of Saturday's big game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Screenshot 2022-11-03 at 1.42.34 PM
Screenshot 2022-11-03 at 1.42.46 PM

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

IMG_7073

Odds and Ends: What Clemson Must Overcome to Cover Spread at Irish

There are several theories on why No. 4 Clemson is a slight favorite at Notre Dame and how the Tigers can cover the 3.5-point line on the road.

USATSI_19278653_168387971_lowres

CFP Path: Clemson Faces More than Notre Dame This Week

Whether it's a lack of belief in the ACC or the Tigers not passing many eye tests, Clemson will continue to be the most scrutinized team among the playoff hopefuls if it survives the Irish.

Clemson at Notre Dame

Clemson Excited to Play in a Packed Notre Dame Stadium

When fourth-ranked Clemson heads to South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, the players, coaches, and fans will get the opportunity to experience college football at its best.

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

IMG_7073
Football

Odds and Ends: What Clemson Must Overcome to Cover Spread at Irish

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19278653_168387971_lowres
Football

CFP Path: Clemson Faces More than Notre Dame This Week

By Brad Senkiw
Clemson at Notre Dame
Football

Clemson Excited to Play in a Packed Notre Dame Stadium

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_15176241
Football

Tigers and Fighting Irish Fourth-Highest Ticket Priced Game of Week 10

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_15170990
Football

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Notre Dame

By Zach Lentz
Dabo Swinney
Football

Hold Your Breath and ‘Bring Your Own Guts,’ it’s Clemson vs. Notre Dame

By Will Vandervort
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Clemson at Notre Dame: 5 Things to Watch For

By JP Priester
Phil Mafah
Football

Clemson at Notre Dame: Comparing the Talent

By JP Priester