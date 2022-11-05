Stat Comparison: Clemson at Notre Dame
Odds and Ends: What Clemson Must Overcome to Cover Spread at Irish
There are several theories on why No. 4 Clemson is a slight favorite at Notre Dame and how the Tigers can cover the 3.5-point line on the road.
CFP Path: Clemson Faces More than Notre Dame This Week
Whether it's a lack of belief in the ACC or the Tigers not passing many eye tests, Clemson will continue to be the most scrutinized team among the playoff hopefuls if it survives the Irish.
Clemson Excited to Play in a Packed Notre Dame Stadium
When fourth-ranked Clemson heads to South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, the players, coaches, and fans will get the opportunity to experience college football at its best.
