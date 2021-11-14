Sunday Night Notebook: Dabo Swinney Updates Status of WR Justyn Ross

Clemson is a beat-up team headed into their crucial ACC matchup with Wake Forest this weekend.

The Tigers have been hit hard by the injury bug, and the numbers continue to mount with each passing week, and Saturday's 44-7 win over UConn was no different.

Justyn Ross, Xavier Thomas, Tre Williams, Taisun Phommachanh and James Skalski all left the game nursing injuries. Ross spent the second half on the sideline in a walking boot, dealing the Tigers another major blow to a wide receiver room already short on bodies.

Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on Sunday night to discuss his team's health as the Tigers get set for one of the season's biggest games, revealing that Ross has been dealing with an injury all season long.

"Justyn has played with a very, very small stress fracture, you know, all year long in his foot and hasn't missed a beat," Swinney said. "Has really has done well. He kind of rolled his ankle and his other foot last week and that was kind of, you know, we had to kind of get him ready for this week, but he just planted it wrong. So it's something that he's been battling and all year long. I mean, since day one, before Georgia."

Whether the senior wideout will be back in time for Wake Forest has yet to be determined, as Swinney said the staff will know more tomorrow where things stand with multiple guys.

"Yeah, we got a few guys that, you know, just need to kind of see where we are tomorrow and we'll go from there," Swinney said."

The Tigers welcome Wake Forest to town needing a win to keep any hope of a seventh straight ACC Championship alive, and Swinney said he is looking forward to competing with the No. 12 Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0).

"We'll get our personnel situated the best we possibly can and get ready to go play a really, really, really, really good Wake Forest team," Swinney said. "This is easily the most complete team we've seen outside of Georgia. I mean, incredibly experienced and a lot of cohesion, a lot of confidence. Boy, Dave's (Clawson) done a great job with this group, but we look forward to competing against them."

Kickoff is scheduled for noon in Death Valley and the Tigers have opened as a slight home favorite over the Demon Deacons.

