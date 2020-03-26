AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney, Clemson Search For Isaiah Simmons Replacements

Connor Watson

Clemson has had a variety of versatile players in head coach Dabo Swinney's era. 

From Christian Wilkins and the jumbo package to Isaiah Simmons playing every position on the defense, being well-balanced is something Swinney is looking for in their next leader.

“I think we got a lot of candidates that we got to figure out, how it all is going to work, but Mike Jones is probably one of the bright spots of camp, just looks different in every area, the way he moves, his confidence, his awareness," Swinney said before spring practice came to a halt March 11. "He's just playing really fast. He's where he's supposed to be. His anticipation of everything. He's a big-time thumbs-up guy after seven days. Stock is way up on him. He's really, really done a nice job.”

Swinney believes he's got plenty of talent and time to replace Simmons, but it'll take more than just one person. It'll take another position stepping up to play one of the many roles left behind. 

“Ultimately, no matter what, I think we've got to have to get that third corner guy," Swinney said. "I think that's an area we can get better, a little bit better as a team and have a true third corner guy that can get in there and play something like what we did with Ryan Carter and some of that.”

Clemson may not be at their apex yet, but Swinney says this team will continue to improve.

“We really didn't feel like we had that last year and we really didn't have to," he said. "I think that's an area, but right now we were trying to get a second corner. Everybody's got a mash unit going on, so they just got all nagging around. We'll get there."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson No. 1 in USA Today Rankings; Favorite to Return to CFP

The Clemson Tigers only had nine practices this spring, but that did not stop USA Today from naming the Tigers as their top team in their post-spring rankings.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Baseball Flashback: Tyler Colvin Makes History

In the opening game of the 2006 Super Regional, Tyler Colvin made history for the Clemson baseball program.

JP-Priester

Dabo Swinney Not Opposed to 'Summer Mini-Camp'

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney made his first appearance since the Tigers' pro day Thursday, March 12. And he did so in an unusual way, taking part in a prerecorded Zoom meeting, in which he was asked a series of questions by football SID Ross Taylor

Zach Lentz

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson Helps Gainesville, Georgia, First Responders

Houston quarterback and former Clemson standout Deshaun Watson is helping feed 150 first responders this week in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

Connor Watson

by

Moorehead

Clemson's Amari Rodgers Reflects On Being Year Removed From Knee Injury

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers says he "wouldn't change anything" a year after suffering an ACL tear. The rising senior returned to the Tigers looking for an improved, healthy 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

Watch: Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Speaks for the First Time

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney broke a nearly three week silence, as he took to video to address many questions surrounding his program.

Zach Lentz

A Look at What Clemson's Non-Conference Opponents Did In Shortened Spring Football

Clemson's four 2020 non-conference opponents - Akron, The Citadel, Notre Dame and South Carolina - each had a different kind of shortened spring football season. Here's a breakdown of what those teams accomplished, or at least attempted before COVID-19 shut college sports down.

Brad Senkiw

Who Should Draft Clemson's Isaiah Simmons?

As a projected top-10 pick in next month's NFL Draft, there are two teams that should take a look at taking the former Clemson linebacker: the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers.

Alex Whisnant

Elder Statesman Amari Rodgers Has a Wealth of Knowledge on Clemson Receivers

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers decided, after the end of the 2019 season, that he wasn’t done yet. He was coming back for his final year to help impact the next group of playmakers.

Connor Watson

NCAA to Allow Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to Crowdfund for Coronavirus Relief

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and girlfriend Marissa Mowry started a GoFundMe account for COVID-19 family relief and support that was shut down because of NCAA rules, but now the governing body will relax its stance for student-athletes looking to help during the pandemic.

Brad Senkiw