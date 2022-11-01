Swinney, Tigers 'Looking Forward' to Trip to Notre Dame

After meeting only twice in Clemson's first 119 seasons of play, Clemson and Notre Dame will meet for the fifth time in eight seasons when the Tigers and Fighting Irish renew acquaintances on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

This is a really good team we're about to play," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "They had two tough losses. When you're at a place like Notre Dame, it just shows the type of leader that Coach Freeman is to have settled them down and manage that staff and team. He's always been a great coach. I'm impressed with him as a great leader. They lost their starting quarterback, a great receiver and have sort of had to redefine themselves in some areas. It's a veteran team. They were right there against Ohio State in the fourth quarter. They've now won five out of six. They have found their identity. They're getting the ball to their playmakers. They have three grown men at running back. They're very physical."

In its most recent contest, Clemson recorded its 38th consecutive home victory, setting the ACC record and tying the 1919-27 Fighting Irish for the 10th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. Those Irish teams under the guidance of College Football Hall of Famer Knute Rockne were a combined 78-7-3 at all venues in the seasons comprising that streak.

"This is a complete football team," Swinney said. "As things got away from them early, it's good to see them bounce back. I know what it's like to be in that situation early in the season. They have really responded. They're a confident group coming off a ranked win. They have multiple ranked wins."

But Clemson has supplemented its historic home streak with the nation's best road record since 2015. Clemson's 34-4 road record in that span gives the Tigers a national-best .895 road winning percentage, and Clemson's 34 road wins since 2015 are three more than any other FBS program and five more than any other Power Five program.

At Notre Dame in 2020, the Irish ended Clemson's 36-game regular season winning streak, tied for the fourth-longest FBS regular season winning streak since 1936. The game came during Notre Dame's lone season of ACC membership to also end Clemson's 28-game conference winning streak.

On Saturday, the Tigers can end Notre Dame's 26-game regular season winning streak against ACC opponents since 2018. Clemson, though, is 2-0 against Notre Dame in postseason play in that span, including victories in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 2018 Cotton Bowl Classic and in the 2020 ACC Championship Game.

"We're looking forward to it. I think it will be a beautiful night and a great opportunity for both teams," Swinney said. "As a competitor, I love going on the road. I loved playing at Tuscaloosa and I loved going on the road to Knoxville, Baton Rouge, Arkansas. To coach at a venue like Clemson, it's special. The crowd at Florida State was tremendous. We know everywhere we go, we'll get everyone's best shot. As a competitor, you love that. Notre Dame is iconic. We've won there once since 1979. It's not like you get to go there every year. The history and the brand of Notre Dame speaks for itself. I know way more about them than I should thanks to Tim Bourret who has told me a lot about them over the last 20 years. We're going to get the best they have at Notre Dame."

