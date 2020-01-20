ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney Will Never Shy Away From Anyone

Zach Lentz

 Early in his head coaching tenure, Dabo Swinney laid out his belief to then-Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips that the Tigers needed to add tough non-conference challenges on top of their tests in ACC play to serve as a foundation for the program’s growth.

From the early 2000’s when the league was dominated by the Florida State Seminoles to the Tigers climb to the top of the league beginning in 2015, Swinney has seen it all and for him the rise to glory is not because anything was given to the Tigers—in fact, they just went out and earned it.

“Just earned it on the field. Really that simple,” Swinney said. “I think we've got great coaches, great recruiting, great development of players. All you've got to do is look at the NFL Draft, and I think we're second maybe in draft picks over the last, I don't know, eight, nine years or whatever, and I don't think it's even close. Good recruiting, good development of players, and a lot of great coaching in this conference. But then stepping out and earning it on the field.

“You've got to go beat people, and I think that rhetoric has changed. When I got the job nine years ago, you're exactly right, that's where we were, and we earned that, too. We didn't beat anybody. And so I used to tell people all the time, I'd be like, guys, let's just shut up -- we've got to play people and you've got to beat people, then the story will change, and that's what's happened.”

Swinney never doubted that the Clemson Tigers could be one of the top programs year-in and year-out in the world of college football. 

However, when he took the job in 2009, there was an understanding that the Tigers were a long way away from achieving that goal.

"Yeah, I mean, to be honest with you, when I got the job in '09, I felt like at Clemson, we could build a program that could compete at the highest level. We were a long way away from that. That's for sure," Swinney said. "But I felt like we had a few pieces in place, and we just needed to build an infrastructure, we needed to modernize our program in every sense of the word, from staff to our recruiting to our facilities, the way the administration thought. You name it.

"Because we were competitive, so I felt like at the very beginning that we could be a team."

But the infrastructure, facilities and administration were only part of the equation for Swinney, the other part being the Tigers schedule.

Swinney felt like if the Tigers were going to work their way back into the national conversation of being one of the top programs, the Tigers needed to up their game--which is exactly what they did.

"I felt like we needed to play a tough schedule, and that was one of my first meetings with Terry Don Phillips was hey, we play a tough schedule in our league, but if we're going to build a great program, the only way I can prepare the team is -- and listen, you can't be afraid to fail, all right," Swinney said. "There's going to be some failure. But that's a part of your growth. That's a part of development. That's the only way that I'm going to be able to teach these guys what it takes."

But even with a commitment to strong scheduling, the Tigers have experienced more success than failure.

The Tigers have a 111-16 record in the last eight seasons dating to the beginning of the 2011 season. The 2019 campaign marked their ninth consecutive season with double-digits wins, the second-longest streak in the country.

The Tigers also have the second-highest winning percentage (87.4) in that time frame. 

The recent success has been particularly pronounced in the midst of Clemson’s four-year streak of College Football Playoff appearances since 2015. 

Clemson has 10-plus wins in nine of Swinney’s 11 full seasons as head coach, excluding his interim season in 2008 when he only coached the team in seven games. He is one of only three active Power Five head coaches in the country to produce 10-win seasons in at least 80 percent of their seasons at the FBS level.

"So from day one, we've played Georgia, played Auburn four times," Swinney said. "We've played Texas A&M, Notre Dame, LSU, we've played a lot of people in and outside of our conference that allowed us to compete and developed the program to where we could match up and have the type of postseason success that we've had over the past five or six years."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chase Brice: A Backup With a Legacy

Chase Brice played the backup role to Trevor Lawrence for two seasons at Clemson, and while he's entered the transfer portal, he hopes he's leaving behind a legacy rarely found in a reserve role.

Brad Senkiw

by

Tigerne

WR Review: A Tale of Two Seasons

Clemson’s 2019 wide receiver group was full of star power but struggled to find an identity in the most important games of the season.

Morgan Thomas

Tigers In the Pros: 3 Former Clemson Players heading to Super Bowl

Former Clemson players Sammy Watkins, Dorian O'Daniel and Bashaud Breeland will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Brad Senkiw

Travis Etienne to Return for Senior Season

The Clemson Tiger junior running back and two time ACC Player of the Year has chosen to return for his senior season.

Morgan Thomas

Is the ACC Really a 'Clown Show'?

It was only a small part of a larger story devoted to standout teams from across the college football landscape, but ESPN writer Chris Low caused a stir recently when he claimed that the Clemson Tigers had been “owning the SEC” since 2012 with victories, not only against Alabama, but against rival South Carolina, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Zach Lentz

by

Jcarll

Little Things Help the Tigers When It Comes to the Big Things

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, there is a reason that his program has been able to maintain their dominance regardless of the opponent--they make a big deal out of the little things.

Zach Lentz

RB Review: Etienne Dominant, Young Backs Explosive

Here's a breakdown of what Clemson did at the running back position. It's the first in a 10-part series reviewing each position in 2019.

Zach Lentz

Isaiah Simmons to Turn Pro

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft and is expected to be a high first-round selection.

Brad Senkiw

QB review: Lawrence Led the Way For a Big Season

Here's a breakdown of what Trevor Lawrence and Clemson did at the quarterback position. It's the first in a 10-part series reviewing each position in 2019.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney: Give LSU the Credit

Clemson Tiger Head Coach Dabo Swinney discusses his thoughts after his team lost to the LSU Tigers in the national championship game. He reflects on his teams missed opportunities and says LSU played a "beautiful game."

Morgan Thomas

by

J Clarke