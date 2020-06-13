AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

2019 Recap: Tigers Make History Against Cavaliers

Travis Boland

The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. We continue with a look at the Tigers' victory in the ACC championship game against Virginia.

Clemson traveled to Charlotte to face the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC championship. The Tigers looked to solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff while capturing a record-breaking fifth consecutive ACC title.

Virginia entered the came after defeating in-state rival Virginia Tech to clinch its first ACC Coastal Division title. Quarterback Bryce Perkins threw for 311 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 164 yards and two scores.

Perkins kept the Cavaliers close as Clemson held a one score advantage after one quarter, but the Tigers offense would take control as Tee Higgins caught nine passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns to be named Most Valuable Player.

Here’s how it happened:

It was over when

Higgins caught a seven-yard touchdown pass with 0:49 seconds left in the first half. The touchdown capped off a 24-0 run that gave the Tigers a 31-7 halftime lead.

Play of the game

Trevor Lawrence completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Higgins in the third quarter. The touchdown was the fourth of the game for Lawrence setting an ACC championship game record.

Player of the game

Higgins was named MVP, but running back Travis Etienne rushed for 114 yards. It was his eighth 100 yard game of the season.

What was that?

Virginia's defense sacked Lawrence twice in the first half. The Tigers offensive line had only allowed 11 sacks the entire regular season.

Freshman impact

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis led the Tigers with 1.5 sacks. He also added five total tackles in the victory.

Stat of the game: 19

The victory gave Clemson its league-leading 19th ACC championship. The Tigers also became the first team in ACC history to win five consecutive outright titles. 

He said it ...

"Just seeing the look in everybody's eyes, there's an excitement about being in this game. It's always going to be different because there's always a different challenge." - Justyn Ross following Clemson's 62-17 victory over Virginia in the ACC championship.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 Upstate Offensive Tackle Honored to Receive Clemson Offer

Greenville High School's 2022 junior standout Collin Sadler adds Clemson to his ever-growing list of college offers.

Christopher Hall

Roundtable: Who Will Step Up in Justyn Ross' Absence?

With the announcement of Justyn Ross' injury, that ultimately required surgery and him to miss the 2020 season, many have been wondering: who will step up in his absence?

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz

2019 Recap: Clemson routs Gamecocks for Sixth Straight Win in Series

Clemson overcomes goal line turnover-on-downs on the game's opening series but flipped the switch en route to a 38-3 triumph over the Gamecocks.

Christopher Hall

Clemson Board Approves Name Change to Honors College

The school's honors college will be known as Clemson University Honor College after Clemson Board of Trustees approved a name change. The school was formally named the Calhoun Honors College in 1982.

Travis Boland

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Finds Voice, Platform For Change

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has gone from a shy freshman winning a national title in 2018 to an outspoken, key leader with his platform for change on issues like social injustice and racism.

Brad Senkiw

Braves take Strider in Fourth Round

Clemson pitcher shined as a freshman before missing 2019 with injury and a majority of 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Travis Boland

Clemson Starting Pitcher Sam Weatherly Drafted In MLB Draft

Clemson pitcher Sam Weatherly drafted by the Colorado Rockies after dominant 2020 season as starting pitcher for the Tigers.

JP-Priester

NCAA Approves Practice Plan: What it Means for Clemson

The NCAA finalized a plan Thursday that would extend the preseason by two weeks, and keep college football on track to begin on time.

Travis Boland

Lawrence, Powell, Jones Jr., Rencher Speak Out On 'Peaceful Protest' Planned Saturday

Members of the Clemson football team are expected to lead a demonstration in the wake of national protests dealing with the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota

Travis Boland

Wilkins on Swinney: People Are Trying to Really Spin a Negative Picture

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have been in the public eye the last two weeks. But even so, current and former players are rallying around their leader.

Zach Lentz