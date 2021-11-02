Path to the ACC Championship

I know, I know the Clemson Tigers are no longer in control of making it to the ACC Championship—a place they have set up residence for the last seven seasons. In fact, they are not even riding in the backseat of the car, currently driven by a pesky group of demonic baptists from Wake Forest, they are currently holding on to the bumper of the car, a la Marty McFly.

But, in keeping with our movie references, I am telling you there is a chance.

Yes, there is a chance the Tigers can find their way to Charlotte the first weekend of December for the ACC Championship.

First, here are the standings as they sit today:

Wake Forest (5-0)

NC State (3-1)

Clemson (4-2)

And here are the remaining games for the two teams that are currently sitting ahead of the Tigers in the standing:

Wake Forest: vs. NC State, @ Clemson, @ Boston College

NC State: @ Florida State, @ Wake Forest, vs. Syracuse, vs. UNC

The simplest way for the Tigers, which I am always in favor of, assuming they run the table, to make it back to the championship is for NC State to lose two more games, putting their record at 5-3. That seems likely to happen, as they have road trips to FSU this weekend and then face a top-10 Wake Forest team and UNC in the final five weeks of the season.

Now, onto Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons only need to lose once to either NC State or BC for the Tigers to have a chance. The only catch is a loss to NC State would mean that the Wolfpack would have to lose to Syracuse (not happening) or UNC. One loss to either BC or NC State could set up a situation where the Tigers enter the final week of the season as the biggest UNC fans ever.

There is a three-way tie scenario that could come into play, but it is far too complicated and math-based for us to dive into at this point. But if you are interested, here you go:



Three-Team (or More) Team Tie

(Once a team is eliminated from the tie, the tie-breaker procedures restart for the remaining teams. If the three (or more) team tie can be reduced to two teams, the two-team tiebreaker format will then be applied.)



1. Combined head-to-head win percentage among the tied teams.

2. Win percentage of the tied teams within the division.

3. Head-to-head competition versus the team within the division with the best overall (divisional and non-divisional) Conference win percentage, and proceeding through the division. Multiple ties within the division will be broken first to last, using the league’s tie-breaker policies.

4. Combined win percentage versus all common non-divisional opponents.

5. Overall win percentage versus non-divisional opponents.

6. Win percentage versus common non-divisional opponents based upon their order of finish (overall win percentage) and proceeding through other common non-divisional opponents based upon their divisional order of finish.

7. The tied team with the higher ranking by the Team Rating Score metric provided by SportSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular season games.

8. The representative shall be chosen by a draw as administered by the Commissioner or the Commissioner’s designee.



Clemson still holds in fourth place according to FanDuel's odds of winning the ACC at +1000.

Note: Wake Forest plays UNC in a non-conference game that will NOT effect the conference standings

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!