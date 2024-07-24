Three Must-Win Games on the Clemson Tigers' 2024 Football Schedule
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are entering the 2024 college football season with huge hopes of getting back into National Championship contention.
While they have a lot of work to do to get back to that level of play, the talent on paper is there for them to make some noise. If they can play to their potential, there is a good chance for a successful season.
That being said, there are a few games in particular that will dictate how the 2024 season will go for Clemson. If they can win those games, the College Football Playoff will be a legitimate possibility.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three must-win games on the Tigers' schedule for the upcoming season.
3. November 2nd vs. Louisville Cardinals
Playing host to Louisville will not be an easy task. The Cardinals are always known for being a very fast and athletic team. Clemson will have to bring their best game in this matchup.
At least, the Tigers will be able to play this game at home. Hopefully, the home field advantage will play a pivotal role in securing the win. This is a game that won't be easy, but one that the team has to find a way to win.
2. October 5th at Florida State Seminoles
Next up, their toughest ACC opponent is going to be Florida State. Having to travel to Tallahassee is never an easy thing to do, especially when Florida State is stacked with so much talent.
Clemson will take on former quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in this game. Swinney and company would give themselves a huge playoff resume checkmark if they can pull off this win.
Florida State is expected to be a College Football Playoff contender as well. This is about as must-win as it gets for the Tigers.
1. August 31st vs. Georgia Bulldogs
The first must-win game will happen in the first week of the 2024 season.
Facing off against Georgia in the first game of the year is a very tough way to open things up. The Bulldogs have been a top-notch National Championship contenders for years under Kirby Smart. However, this matchup in Week 1 also gives Clemson a major opportunity.
If they can find a way to get the win, they will have an immediate advantage in the race for the playoffs. Swinney and company know how important this game is and how much of an impact it could make on the entire season. Hopefully, the Tigers can start the season off with their biggest win of the year.