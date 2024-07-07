Three Reasons the Clemson Tigers Should Make the College Football Playoff
The Clemson Tigers are looking to get back to contention during the 2024 college football season. After a few down years, Dabo Swinney is hoping to take his program back to the top.
Behind a very good recruiting class this year and development from a lot of young players already on the roster, Clemson has a shot at turning their hopes into reality.
It will be interesting to watch the Tigers throughout the season. Right off the bat in Week 1 of the season, fans will get an idea of just how good Clemson is capable of being.
In their first game of the year, Clemson will take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Should they win that game or at least play very competitively, they will show that they could be a team to watch.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three reasons Clemson should make its way into the College Football Playoff.
3. The Defense Should Be Very Good
Clemson has done a very good job of building a special defense. They have added a lot of talent over the last few years and the unit should be among the nation's best if they play up to their potential.
While the offense will need to do its job, the defense should give the Tigers a chance to compete with anyone. The secondary will need to step up, but the defensive line and linebackers have a chance to be at the top of the nation. Overall, the defense looks like it should be very, very good in 2024.
2. Cade Klubnik's Development and an Improved Offense
Next up, the Tigers will need their quarterback to play a much better season than he did in 2023. Klubnik has elite potential, but he has not been able to put it all together so far. Perhaps the 2024 campaign is the year that he will figure it all out and have a breakout campaign.
During his sophomore year in 2023, Klubnik completed 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also picked up 182 yards and four touchdowns.
After another offseason of development, Klubnik should be better. The coaching staff will do its best to put him in the best position to succeed and he should have a bigger campaign than he did last year.
1. Dabo Swinney's Main Goal Is Turning the Program Back Around
Having one of the best head coaches in college football is a major bonus when it comes to getting back into contention.
Swinney has put his team in a good place with a lot of young talent coming in. He is also one of the best strategy coaches in college football.
Good coaching and game-planning will be a massive key for Clemson. Thankfully, they have a coach who is more than capable of leading his team success. He has done it many times before and has a good shot of doing it again in 2024.