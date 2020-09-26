SI.com
Tigers Have No Concerns With Short Yardage Run Game

Christopher Hall

Clemson found the end zone on a trio of short-yardage plays in the first half Saturday. But the Tigers struggled throughout the second half to sustain drives and pick up first downs on third and short. 

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said it was unfortunate the Tigers were unable to finish off a few of those second-half drives with points but downplayed the notion that it could be an area of concern for the Clemson offense. 

When asked if he any concerns about the Clemson offense and its ability to pound the football in short-yardage situations his answer was clear. 

"No. No, I don't," Elliott said. "I think Travis (Etienne) is back and getting into a groove of being able to see and find things so I don't have a concern there. I know there were some situations in the game where we were trying to force the issue. Trying to pound it in there and you might have just had us outnumbered." 

Elliott reiterated he didn't have any concerns concerning Clemson's short-yardage and goal line execution and referenced a similar situation in the Tigers' 38-7 win over Georgia Southern in 2018. 

"I think we had the same issue a couple of years ago against Georgia Southern. You know, just trying to force the issue and develop some mindset and mental toughness. We were able to overcome that throughout the rest of the season and have success."

Additionally, he pointed out Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's success near the goal line during the first half with the first-team offensive line. 

"I know D.J. was running the ball but it was still a great push up front in those goal line and short yard situations he ran the ball. So that's not a concern right now." 

