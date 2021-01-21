Tigers Stung By Yellow Jackets

The No. 20/22 Clemson Tigers fell to 9-3 on the season, as they dropped their second game in a row in embarrassing fashion Wednesday night to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 83-65.

The Tigers trailed by nine after the first 20 minutes of play, 44-35, despite shooting 54.2% from the field—including 60% from behind the arc. The difference in the first half was the play of Yellow Jacket Jordan Usher, who had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, in the first half of play.

The Tigers continued to struggle in the minutes of the second half, as the Yellow Jackets opened up a 53-35 lead on the back of a 9-0 run. However, the Tigers used a 7-0 run of their own to cut the lead to 56-44. That 12-point difference was the closest the Tigers would come, as the Yellow Jackets used a 12-6 run to open an 18-point lead.

Player of the Game: Amir Simms paced the Tigers with 19 points and 5 rebounds, but even the great performance by Simms was not enough.

Stat of the Game: 20 turnovers and 16 3s: The Tiger offense committed 20 turnovers in the game, while the defense allowed 16 three-pointers.

Next Up: The Tigers stay on the road Saturday, as the Tigers travel to FSU for a 3 pm date with the Seminoles.