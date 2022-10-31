Tigers Will Need to 'Strap Up' Against Physical Notre Dame Defense

Coming out of a bye week, No. 5 Clemson will head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in what has been one of the most anticipated games of the season.

After five consecutive games against ACC competition, the unbeaten Tigers (8-0, 6-0) will step out of conference for a matchup with the Fighting Irish (5-3), which was ranked No. 5 in the preseason.

While Notre Dame has failed to live up to that lofty preseason ranking, the Irish have won five out of the last six, after starting the season 0-2. A big part of that turnaround has been due to the play of the defense, something WR Beaux Collins said stands out when turning on the film.

"They play a lot of man," Collins said. "They're a pretty physical defense as well. They're very experienced. All of the secondary but No. 20 (CB Benjamin Morrison), they're above juniors. No. 20 is a freshman. They're just a pretty physical defense for sure. So we just have to strap up for this game."

It's a game Collins has been looking forward to, as this will be his first time playing in one of college football's most storied venues.

"I grew up watching Notre Dame play, watching USC play Notre Dame, things like that," he said. "It's really a dream to play in South Bend. I've visited up there before, things like that and it's it's going to be a great atmosphere, I'm sure."

After reeling in 18 catches over the first six games, Collins has been held without a catch in each of the last two. However, despite seeing fewer targets, for Collins, it's all about winning.

"Just keeping the main thing the main thing, and that's winning," Collins said. "So if I have to have a full game of blocking that's what I'll do. I mean, there haven't been much times where I've really been pissed off or anything like that. So I've just handled it well. Like a pro would. Just come back to work the next week, hoping I get a catch that week."

At times, the Clemson offense has excelled at spreading the ball around this season. Six different players have recorded at least 15 receptions, something that was a goal coming into the season and something that will need to continue if the Tigers are going to have success against that Notre Dame defense.

"We all want to see each other succeed," Collins said. "At the end of the day, that was one of coach (Tyler) Grisham's main goals this year. It was just being each other's biggest fans. And I think we're really displaying that for sure."

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tigers listed at -3.5 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, this week. The total is set at 46.5.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/