Tony Elliott: Clemson Finding Way 'Not to Lose' Coming out of Louisville Win

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott pleased with how his group came up with a victory at Louisville despite injuries and adversity.

Tony Elliott is starting to finally see this Clemson offense take shape of some of the past teams.

While the Tigers still make mistakes and are a far cry from the squad that put up 40 points or more per game, this group is coming around in terms of understanding what the Clemson culture is all about coming out of a 30-24 win over Louisville, the offensive coordinator said.

"I think what's happening is guys are finding a way to win and not playing not to lose," Elliott said after the victory. "That's the confidence that we've had around here for a very long, long time. This group has had to find its own identity. It's been a crazy year and these young men, they just continue to battle. The bonds are growing stronger and stronger."

Clemson's offense has undergone tremendous growth while dealing with all sorts of injury issues. That was the case again at Louisville after the Tigers lost a starting running back and receiver due to injury, something that's plagued this team all season.

"We have more adversity. Kobe (Pace) goes down. (Joseph Ngata's) out," Elliott said. "These guys just continue to believe and continue to fight. I'm just so happy for them to have some success and that's what we need going forward. We've got a goal to make this a November to remember. We've got three weeks left but one week at a time. It's going to take us playing our best football down the stretch. In order for us to do that, we've got to have confidence."

The Tigers created some by rallying on a 6-yard touchdown run by D.J. Uiagalelei with 4:12 remaining in the game and then connecting on a field goal by B.T. Potter before the defense got a goal-line stop to overcome Lousiville.

"These guys, they love each other," Elliott said. "There are great character young men on this football team. They haven't buckled under the pressure and the adversity. It's made them stronger. It's shown the character of our program. So what you're seeing is those guys seeing, even though (Will) Shipley's a young guy and D.J's a second-year and Ngagta's been here for a while, they understand the culture that they came into here, the foundation. You're starting to see that."

