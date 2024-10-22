Top 10 Wide Receiver Recruit Talked Highly of his Clemson Tigers Visit
The Clemson Tigers hosted a ton of recruits this weekend to showcase the electric atmosphere that came with an ACC win over the Virginia Cavaliers.
Of the many recruits in attendance to see Dabo Swinney's program in action, 2027 wide receiver target Myles McAfee from Archbishop Spalding liked what he saw.
"My weekend was amazing," McAfee told Clemson Tigers On SI. "I got to meet the coaches and the atmosphere was amazing. They treated me and my family like family."
McAfee, the Washington D.C. native, is a 10 wide receiver in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite. His 5-foot-11, 165-pound frame allows him to excel early in his high school career and will draw a ton of interest as a pass catcher.
"I got to know the wide receivers Coach (Tyler) Grisham and Coach (Cole) Stoudt," McAfee said. "What stands out to me is how genuine they are and how they actually want to get to know not just me but also my family."
Although McAfee has plenty of time, he knows that it is important to go ahead and form relationships. He also mentioned that spots will fill up soon.
"The next games I go to are Ohio State vs Michigan and I’m going to go to a Maryland game as well," McAfee said.
McAfee said that Clemson was in his top 10 schools when asked where Clemson ranked in comparison to the other schools he was visiting.
The Clemson Tigers do not currently have anyone committed in the 2027 class. The Tigers hold commitments from three players in the 2026 class. The 2025 class has 13 currently committed and this year's Clemson class is ranked just inside the top 10 in all major recruiting services. Clemson's current class is the second highest in the ACC trailing just Miami.