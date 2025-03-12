Top 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman Impressed by Clemson Ahead of Official Visit
Clemson made waves on the recruiting trail coming out of their Elite Retreat weekend that took place this past Saturday.
Always a massive event for the Tigers and their recruiting efforts, this year's occurrence netted them a haul in the 2026 cycle with multiple commitments from high-profile targets that pushed this class towards the top of national rankings.
Picking up pledges from prospects is always a welcome thing coming out of this type of juncture, but this also gave the coaching staff an opportunity to further build relationships with recruits who aren't that far along in their own process.
Darius Gray falls into that category.
Ranked as the top interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class by 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder would be another massive get for Clemson if they can win this recruiting battle.
While Gray wasn't ready to commit just yet despite others at his position doing so coming out of the weekend, he still left campus impressed and ready for his official visit that will take place beginning on May 30.
"I love what Coach Luke is doing in developing the players," he said per Brian Dohn of 247Sports (subscription required). "I was able to see how coach Luke coaches, which was great. And I just learned all about Clemson, the P.A.W. Journey, their mission and what's important to Clemson and why they have the culture they have."
Dabo Swinney hired Matt Luke to be his offensive line coach ahead of this past season, and with a recruiting cycle already under his belt, the Tigers are starting to see some results in the 2026 class.
Landing Gray would be huge.
He's rated as a five-star by the 247Sports Composite and 30th in the class, which would make him the highest-ranked recruit for Clemson in this cycle.