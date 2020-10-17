Clemson running back Travis Etienne became the school's all-time leading scorer Saturday at Georgia Tech.

Coming into the game, the senior needed just three points to pass former kicker Chandler Catanzaro for the Clemson record. Etienne got it on a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to set the new mark at 408 points.

Etienne also moved into the top three in ACC history in scoring, passing former Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo on the all-time list. He's the only non-kicker in the top-10 in league history.

Catanzaro set the Clemson record from 2010-13, but Etienne already holds the single-season scoring mark (156 points in 2018) and points per game records for a single season and career.

Etienne also became the first player in FBS history to score a rushing or receiving touchdown in 40 career games. He passed Florida's Tim Tebow and Lousiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon (38 games each) last week for the all-time FBS record.

Etienne moved ahead of former FSU running back Dalvin Cook for second on the ACC's all-time career rushing yards list and ahead of former UNC RB Leon Johnson for second in all-purpose yards in league history.