Travis Etienne to Return for Senior Season

Morgan Thomas

Head coach Dabo Swinney has landed another 5-star commitment for the 2020 season as starting running back, Travis Etienne, announced today that he has chosen to return to Clemson for his senior season.

Etienne is known for his ability to break tackles and create explosive momentum-shifting runs in some of the biggest games. In the 2019 National Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Etienne finished with 6.1 yards per carry and three total touchdowns.

In a rather shocking decision, Clemson’s star running back has decided to return for his senior season. The decision reminds many long-time fans of C.J. Spiller’s decision to return for his senior season back in 2009.

The 2020 NFL draft class is loaded with big names at the running back position with the likes of Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard, and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins also entering. Another stellar year with Clemson could help propel Etienne to the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft. If that were to happen, this surprising decision could end up being worth millions more in guaranteed money.

The average career for a running back is estimated to be around 2.57 years. With a short amount of time to take advantage of, Etienne has chosen to take another year to improve his value and also help the Tigers make another run at the national championship.

Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers Live Updates

The LSU Tigers and Joe Burrow face the Clemson Tigers and Trevor Lawrence in the national championship game

Zach Lentz

jeremystyron

Brownell's Tigers Feeling Confident After Historic Wins

Winners of three straight, Brownell and the Tigers look to build momentum

JP-Priester

What's Worked For Clemson During This Tobacco Road Win Streak?

Here are several reasons why Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers have won three consecutive games over N.C. State, North Carolina and Duke this calendar year.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney's Tigers Will Always Stay Humble

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, there will always be a humility that permeates through his program.

Zach Lentz

J Clarke

Dabo Swinney: Give LSU the Credit

Clemson Tiger Head Coach Dabo Swinney discusses his thoughts after his team lost to the LSU Tigers in the national championship game. He reflects on his teams missed opportunities and says LSU played a "beautiful game."

Morgan Thomas

Skalski's Ejection Puts Targeting In Spotlight

Clemson linebacker was ejected from the national championship game against LSU for targeting. Under the current rule, it appeared to be the correct call, but was the punishment too harsh?

Brad Senkiw

JPF16

What Are We Hearing About Travis Etienne?

In what may be the biggest surprise of the post-national championship NFL Draft announcements, the Clemson Tigers may be poised to make the biggest splash since the 2018 season.

Zach Lentz

For Tony Elliott It's Bigger Than Football

For Tony Elliott, the growing his players do off the field is just as important as their growth on the field

JP-Priester

J Clarke

Brice to Enter Transfer Portal

The Clemson quarterback room got a little lighter Thursday, as backup quarterback Chase Brice took to Twitter to announce his intentions to transfer.

Zach Lentz

Trio of Clemson Underclassmen Mulling Their Futures

Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, Travis Etienne and A.J. Terrell could join Tee Higgins and enter the NFL draft or return for school for another season. Here's a breakdown of each Tiger.

Brad Senkiw