Trenton Simpson Named Semifinalist for Butkus Award
CHICAGO – The Butkus Foundation has named fifteen of the nation’s best collegiate and high school linebackers Butkus Award® semifinalists for the 2022 season.
The collegiate semifinalists come from 15 different schools representing six conferences (ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC) and the FBS independents. There are three repeat semifinalists from a season ago. Eight different states are represented among the 15 high school finalists, including four players from Florida.
The winner of each award will be named on or before Dec. 7 after finalists are named on Nov. 21 by the award committee.
The 2022 Butkus Award winners will be honored at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The event will again feature namesake Dick Butkus and numerous noted NFL Alumni. Ticket and sponsorship information is available by contacting the Butkus Foundation.
Following are the semifinalist selections:
2022 Collegiate Butkus Award Semifinalists
• Jack Campbell, Iowa
SirVocea Dennis, Pitt
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Dayian Henley, Washington State
Mikel Jones, Syracuse
Jackson Mitchell, UConn
• DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Drew Sanders, Arkansas
• Noah Sewell, Oregon
Trenton Simpson, Clemson
DeAndre Square, Kentucky
Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
• Denotes repeat selection
2022 High School Butkus Award Semifinalists
C.J. Allen, Lamar County (Barnesville, Ga.)
Jamal Anderson, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)
Jaiden Ausberry, University Laboratory (Baton Rouge, La.)
Drayk Bowen, Andrean (Merriville, Ind.)
Troy Bowles, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
Malik Bryant, Jones (Orlando, Fla.)
Lewis Carter, Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.)
Tackett Curtis, Many (Many, La.)
Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Derion Gullette, Marlin (Marlin, Texas)
Anthony Hill, Ryan (Denton, Texas)
Ben Kueter, Iowa City (Iowa City, Iowa)
Suntarine Perkins, Raleigh (Raleigh, Miss.)
Arvell Reese, Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio)
Raylen Wilson, Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.)
Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 38th season.
